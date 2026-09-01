Victor Oladipo is trying to make an NBA comeback, and I think the Miami Heat should at least give him a chance.

I'm not saying Miami should sign Oladipo and expect anything close to the player who was an All-Star with the Indiana Pacers. Those days are long gone. He's 34 years old and hasn't played in an NBA game since 2023. We know he won’t be the same Victor Oladipo, and thats ok.

The Heat have one roster spot open, and we’re talking about the 15th roster spot here, not the 10th, so why not take a chance?

I wrote this from the heart. Thanks for reading. @PlayersTribune https://t.co/qDRO0F2238 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) September 1, 2026

Oladipo made his case to NBA teams Monday in a Players' Tribune article titled “A Letter to NBA GMs.” He went through everything that has happened to him over the last several years, including the injuries that completely changed his career.

Now, after three years away from basketball, he believes he's ready to play again and prove to the world that he still has something to contribute.

The Heat Don't Need The Old Oladipo

I think this is the most important part of the conversation. No one should expect Oladipo to be the same player he once was, before all of his catastrophic injuries. The Heat don't need him to be an All-Star; heck,, the Heat may not even need him every night during the regular season. If you're using your 15th roster spot on him, you're basically making a bet that there might still be something there. Can he still defend at a high level?

Can he handle the ball for stretches and create opportunities for the second unit? Can he still drive to the paint and finish at the rim? There are a ton of questions and if the answer is yes to the above, then I believe he can actually help this team.

The Heat have made some huge additions this offseason, most notably Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson. There's plenty of talent and depth on the roster.

I still look at the backcourt and think they could use another player who can create with the ball in his hands. That's what makes Oladipo interesting to me; we need another shot creator.

We Saw Flashes Of It In Miami

Oladipo's first run with the Heat obviously didn't go the way anybody wanted or planned. It seemed like every time he started building momentum, another major injury got in the way. Oladipo had some key moments before the injuries, though.

I always go back to Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2022 playoffs. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry were both out, Miami needed somebody else to step up, and Oladipo gave them 23 points in a series-clinching win. Oladipo was super confident from the start of that game, and he was electric. He showed glimpses of his former self and showed he is still capable of taking over an important game from time to time.

Miami would be asking him to do the same thing here potentially. If he is healthy enough, he can still find a way to contribute.

His Last NBA Game Was With The Heat

It’s been three long years since Oladipo stepped foot on an NBA court. His last NBA game was in a Heat uniform during the 2023 playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. He suffered a torn patellar tendon and hasn't played an NBA game since.

Oladipo discusses that injury in his Players' Tribune piece, but what stood out to me was how he views everything now.

He's spent years trying to get his body back. He's had to accept that he's not chasing the player he used to be anymore. He's trying to figure out what he can be now.

What Exactly Does Miami Have To Lose?

This is where I keep coming back to the 15th roster spot. If we were talking about Oladipo being Miami's main backup point guard, I'd have a completely different opinion. I’m not suggesting he will have a primary role, but I think he could be effective as the Heat’s third point guard. If he's truly as healthy as he says, I will take the upside risk.

The Heat could bring him in for a workout and see for themselves where he is at physically. If Spoelstra and the staff like how he moves and what they see, then they can have a conversation. The Heat would also need to test him defensively, put the ball in his hands, and see if he has any burst left.

If there isn't, move on and save that final roster spot for a buyout candidate or for a homegrown two-way player.

But if he does look good, then maybe they have found a diamond in the rough or a phoenix ready to rise from the ashes and prove everyone wrong.

That's a much more interesting use of the final roster spot to me than adding a player with almost no upside.

Apr 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) is checked on after an injury in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during game three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Miami Already Knows Him

There's another reason I'd be comfortable taking the chance. Oladipo was a Heat player; the staff and organization know him and know his character. Spo has coached him; Bam, the captain, has played with him. Oladipo fits Heat culture and has represented the colors professionally.

Oladipo would also already know his role and what the team would expect of him. For somebody trying to return to the league after three years away, that familiarity could matter.

There's no guarantee this works. In fact, there's a pretty good chance Oladipo simply isn't the same athlete anymore after everything his body has been through.

I think that's a bet worth making, and maybe the Heat and Oladipo can have a happy ending together.