With the New York Knicks winning the NBA championship the offseason is officially in full swing. The whole NBA world is now solely focused on trade discussions and the NBA draft, obviously there is no bigger name on the market than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are both widely viewed as the top landing spots for the Greek superstar. Some have even floated out the idea of a three team trade between the Heat, Celtics and Bucks, like the one below.

This Yahoo Sports trade package has Boston landing Giannis, but Miami landing Brown 😭



(via FB FearTheHeat) pic.twitter.com/7MG2NYVH0S — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) June 16, 2026

This obviously would be a blockbuster trade with Jaylen Brown, not Antetokounmpo landing in Miami. This trade would be controversial to say the least as both Miami and the Celtics help each other improve. The Heat though would be landing a supreme talent in Brown.

Brown has become a polarizing player for the Celtics in recent years. He is an undeniable talent that elevates any team he would be on. He is a former Eastern Conference and Finals MVP, helping Boston win a championship alongside Jayson Tatum. This past season he dominated and led the Celtics to a surprise 2nd place in the East while averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assist. These numbers need no explanation, and they show the star power that Brown possesses.

So, if Brown is such a great talent that has a proven track record, then what is the downside? Well, Brown does have some limitations, and some analytics have not been kind to him this season despite his big numbers. He can also become tunnel visioned at times and has too many turnovers. He is a great player, but teams do know his flaws and have learned they can expose them when the games get tight, especially if he were to be the #1 option on a playoff team.

Should the Heat pull the trigger?

The big question is, should the Heat even entertain this idea of trading for Brown? For me the answer is no. This has little to do with Brown as a player, because him solely as a player it would be a o brainer to add someone of his level to Maimi.

The reason as to why the Heat should avoid this trade is because it would open up the avenue for the Celtics to take Antetokounmpo from the Heat. The only scenario this would make sense is if they were informed Antetokounmpo was being traded to the Celtics via another three team trade but they swoop in to get Brown. Under any other circumstance all the Heat would be doing is helping a bitter rival land a top 5 player in the NBA.

Given how recent years and recent trade discussions have gone, helping one of your biggest rivals improve is the fastest way to lose any part of the fanbase that has not already grabbed their pitch forks to riot.