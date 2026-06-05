What the Miami Heat Can Learn from the NBA Finals

If the NBA Finals has taught us anything, it's that there isn't just one blueprint to building a Championship contender. The New York Knicks are largely built via trade and free agency, with an older veteran presence, while the San Antonio Spurs went through the mud, and nailed three draft picks in a row, paired with a few small trades to push their stars over the top.

And the Miami Heat, especially their fans can learn from that fact, there isn't a "right" way to get this done. The Miami Heat have to do it the way they deem best, but there are still numerous things that they can learn from both of these Championship rosters.

KNICKS WIN GAME 1 OF THE NBA FINALS 🗽🔥



Brunson: 30 PTS, 12-31 FG

KAT: 18 PTS, 12 REB



Wemby: 26 PTS, 6-21 FG



New York 1-0. pic.twitter.com/Trc7UByNHq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2026

The Need of a 1A

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat don't have a first option, while Bam Adebayo leads the way they don't have the guy that can slow the game down and give them a bucket whenever they need it, they don't have an MVP caliber player --although neither team currently sports an MVP-- and Miami needs one. That's why a trade for Gianni is so appealing for the Miami Heat, no matter which side of the fence you are on. All the best teams in the NBA clearly have a best player --while Bam is that for Miami-- he is not Jalen Brunson, he is not Victor Wembanyam, he isn't Anthony Edwards, SGA, Nikola Jokic, or any of the MVP, Alpha scorers that make up the NBA's best teams.

So that's Miami's first task, find their alpha, find someone who can lead the way come playoff time like Jimmy did. Whether it's a trade, a draft pick, or a future free agent, that is Miami's first task.

Depth

Jan 18, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) slaps hands with guard Max Strus (31) after making a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Next, look at both of these teams. They both went 10 guys deep into their lineup in game one of the NBA Finals --albeit Jordan Clarkson and Carter Bryant barely played-- they still made an impact and played a role. The Knicks showcase great depth, Landry Shamet, Miles McBride, and Jose Alvarado all played a huge role and brought great energy off the bench. Beyond that, the Knicks have reliable athletic physical guys at the wing, Josh Hart, Miles Bridges, and OG Anunoby --while not All-Stars-- play a huge role in the Knicks sustained success.3

On the San Antonio side, it's Luke Kornet making a game changing block in game seven, it's Devin Vassel bringing the three ball and defense, it's Julian Champagnie. The wings are deep, you can never have enough, and they have a reliable enough big for when Wemby is off the floor. That's why they took down the defending champs, and that's why they can still compete should somebody go down.

Last year, Landry Shamet was a DNP in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals under Tom Thibodeau



This year, Landry Shamet played 33 minutes in Game 1 of the NBA Finals under Mike Brown



Cannot express how enjoyable it is as a fan to watch a player battle through that adversity pic.twitter.com/mIcku2C74u — TC (@TCTone) June 4, 2026

Atheltic and Physical

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) defends against Miami Heat forward Pelle Larsson (9) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

There is no simpler way to paint this picture than to just watch the brand of basketball that's been on display all playoffs, and compare it to that of the Miami Heat. During the season Miami was dominated with physicality, size, and speed, and now in the playoffs it's all you see. These teams all have positional size, high energy guys in the starting lineup and off the bench, and once again, plenty of highly capable wings.

The Heat have to re-establish Heat Culture on the court, not just off it. They have to play a gritty, physical, energetic brand of basketball with the players that want it more than anybody else. The emotion, the heart, the overall grit of the Knicks and the Spurs will take them as far as they want it to when you pair it with the talent those two teams possess.

The Miami Heat are a shadow of what they used to be, and they need to make a change, a drastic one, in either direction to get back to the top of the mountain. These Finals --and playoffs-- are proof that landing someone like Giannis won't be enough, as it takes more than just a single star in the NBA, and the Miami Heat will need to build out their roster with the right kind of players.