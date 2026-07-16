In what Pat Riley called "a great day," the Giannis Antetokounmpo Miami Heat era has officially begun.

The All-Star was introduced at a press conference on the main Kaseya Center court in Miami Thursday afternoon. At that introduction, the two-time MVP promised to work as hard as he can to reach the collective end goal: bringing an NBA Championship back to South Florida for the first time since 2013. That's the standard for an organization that has reached seven NBA finals and won three titles since 2006, but which had slipped into some mediocrity as the Jimmy Butler era ended.

That's why the Heat wanted to get another "whale," and did, though it cost plenty: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis and considerable draft pick currency.

Giannis Antetokounmpo holds up his new #7 @MiamiHEAT jersey at his introductory presser 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yRJMnbv8BW — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2026

A lot was addressed during the opening session, fom Heat Culture and the "discipline" it requires to be a member of the Heat organization to the obvious factor...winning, and even his new encounter with iguanas upon his arrival to the 305.

Here's some of the biggest takeaways from what he had to say:

“One of my goals is to win a lot of championships… I think this is the best route for me to do that.”



- Giannis Antetokounmpo — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 16, 2026

1. Pairing with Bam Adebayo

He called the Heat center and captain a "fighter" and "worker". Giannis added how much nicer it'll be to have him on his side instead of facing him.

"I've played against him a lot throughout the years," Antetokoumpo said. "Usually I get 8 hrs of sleep before I play anybody, with Bam I got 12 hours because I had to be ready."

He addressed Bam's personality.

"He's funny, he's easy guy to be around. He's more quiet than what I expected him to be and basketball wise I think when the two heads of the snake are very competitive and work hard and are disciplined, I think everybody else will follow our lead."

He then added that "defensively we have to be good".

2. Playing for Erik Spoelstra

They've faced each other in three prior playoff series, two of which the Heat won.

"He's really dedicated to his craft and I'm excited to be coached by him," Antetokounmpo said. "And I know he's gonna get the best out of me but I need him to push me and tell me the truth."

"I'm ready for the challenge... pressure brings the best out of me."@Giannis_An34 on getting out of his comfort zone and why Miami is the right place to be for him! pic.twitter.com/zZHZPNsW51 — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2026

3. Heat Culture... and critters

While Antetokounmpo said he's all-in on so-called Heat Culture, and the city of Miami -- which he wants to explore more -- he did make it obvious there's some native species here in the 305 that he's not exactly fond of.

"What do you guys call them? Geicos? Iguanas... I don't like those."

But all jokes aside, Giannis made it very clear he wants to make his mark on the South Florida community and win for it.

"I enjoy basketball, I enjoy the challenge, I enjoy getting better. Obviously I've accomplished a lot of things in my career and one of the things is to win a lot of championships... I feel like this is the best route for me to do that so i'm excited for it."

But while all the attention was focused on the guy who will be wearing a No. 7 Heat jersey this fall, he was adamant that for him it's about the group: "It doesn't matter who shines all that matters is winning."