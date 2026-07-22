Miami Heat Skyrocket in LeBron James Next Team Prediction Market Amidst YouTube Gaffe

Did the Miami Heat just spoil LeBron James’ decision? Late on Tuesday, the official Miami Heat YouTube channel posted a dead-link video titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference,” sparking frenzy across social media, analysts, and Kalshi.

On Tuesday morning, Miami went into the day on Kalshi’s LeBron Next Team market as a 39% favorite to land LeBron, which skyrocketed to 51% to finish the day after the slip-up on YouTube.

LeBron James Next Team - Kalshi

Miami Heat 51%

Cleveland Cavaliers 28%

Golden State Warriors 13%

Philadelphia 76ers 10%

With Miami’s price just over the 50% mark, the return is nearly even at a $9.51 profit on a $10 trade. The market grades whenever James officially signs with his new team, with a deadline on Kalshi of October 23.

Did Miami ruin the announcement?

To make matters even worse, in the description of the YouTube video, it read “Press Conference for LeBron James welcoming him back as a member of the Miami Heat.”

A team spokesperson later told ESPN's Shams Charania that the “social media department was preparing for the possibility of James' signing and mistakenly posted the link to the team's YouTube page.” The Heat later deleted the video.

Market retaliation

Miami’s price to land LeBron wasn’t the only one that saw a shift. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers all saw price movement as well.

Cleveland’s price dropped 10% from 38% to 28%, Golden State dropped from 15% to 13%, and the 76ers went from 12% to 10%.

What’s being said now

Just hours before Miami’s YouTube debacle, James agent Ruch Paul made it known that he and his camp refuse to rush the decision when speaking with Max Kellerman on the “Game Over” podcast.

"We're not going to be rushed. It's his choice to make, and when he makes the choice, he'll make it."

Later on, James' former teammate and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins dropped another cryptic message after speaking with Rich Paul, suggesting that LeBron might have already made up his mind before hitting the reset button.

“It’s not about the money. It’s about the fit. He’s had his mind made up. I believe there’s been a time where he had his mind made up and then all of a sudden he’s changed his mind and he’s back to the drawing board again.”

As far as when he’ll make his announcement, Kalshi has a 51% chance that he’ll do so before July 27.

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