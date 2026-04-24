The NBA playoffs are a new season and a great reminder to never overreact to one game. Unless the best boxers are facing off against each other, there’s nothing more riveting in professional sports, with respect to all the others. So even when a team isn’t winning it all, it’s a big deal for them to show they belong in the postseason so management’s direction is validated and the fans can feel proud.

The teams on the outside or the ones bounced quickly use these moments as a measuring stick to see how far they are from getting back to the show, or possibly, reaching the promised land of the Finals. On top of that, the physicality in the playoffs has been night and day in contrast with the regular season, making it a different game. Sometimes, that’s problematic for the young, talented teams with lots of expectations.

Here is what the Miami Heat can learn from around the league.

1. Slower playoff pace

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) talks with guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) during a free throw by the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat, Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls are the only teams that logged higher than a 103 rating in pace during the regular season. The only teams in the postseason playing at a 102 are the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. The next two quickest teams drop all the way to a 98.75 pace rating.

It’s much harder to sustain a top-level defense when trying to pick up extra possessions in transition. Naturally, it helps that slower teams have potent half-court weapons they can depend on for a heavy usage. The Heat have no work horse like that, but perhaps things can change in that regard with exceptional scouting ahead of the draft.

2. Teams have more size and versatility

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) celebrates with forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) after a victory over the New York Knicks in game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Not to drag Tyler Herro and Norman Powell, but they wouldn’t start on most of the playoff teams, which doesn’t mean they aren’t good players. Their biggest contributions come on the attack, and the postseason places a higher premium on defense and rebounding. The only rotations that can get away with having someone who can’t guard up are the ones that have a super weapon, like New York’s Jalen Brunson.

Despite teams still scrambling a lot to protect the 3-point line, the contenders are obviously bigger, faster and stronger inside the arc, and are very sharp at helping the helper, which is something the Heat struggled with to end the season.

3. The most important factors on defense

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works around Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Anyone watching the Denver Nuggets versus Minnesota Timberwolves series can see how much of a problem Rudy Gobert’s shot blocking is giving Nikola Jokić and his peeps. Of course, Gobert is one of the top defenders of his era, but this is another example of rim protection being one of the two most vital parts.

Rejecting shots raises the intimidation factor, making opponents attack less forcefully because it’s embarrassing when the crowd reacts to someone getting denied. The defender can’t be wild, chasing everything and giving up rebounding position, too.

The other critical part of a winning defense is containing pick and roll. Teams that try to get away with living in drop coverage for too long need some generational great player and that still might not be enough. The man guarding the screener has the hard job of guarding two people at once, and the Heat need Kel’el Ware to backpedal consistently quicker to maximize his shot blocking.

4. It’s ideal for teams to have two high-level shot creators

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons will presumably get by the Orlando Magic, but Cunningham being Detorit’s only big-time shot creator highlighted a weakness in Game 1. A team in their situation can get by without one, but the defense needs to be the best in the league, probably by a significant margin.

On top of that, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams injured his left hamstring, which will keep him out for sometime. His absence will put more stress on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he catches more of the schemes. That should make things a lot easier for the winner of the Los Angeles- Houston series if Williams still isn't back by then