Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3)

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards has played in both of the team's playoff games against the Denver Nuggets, but he remains on the injury report ahead of Thursday's Game 3.

Edwards is officially listed as questionable with a knee injury that has plagued him since the end of the regular season. The star guard played in just three regular season games after March 17 due to the issue, costing him a chance to be eligible for end-of-season awards (All-NBA, MVP and more).

Anthony Edwards (injury maintenance) questionable for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 22, 2026

Still, Edwards has played through the issue in the postseason, even though he's had instances where he's grimaced or grabbed at his knee in the first two games of this series. The Timberwolves have not managed the star guard's minutes, as he played 38:03 in Game 1 and 40:02 in Game 2.

Minnesota evened the series with Denver on Monday night with a come-from-behind win, and now it has a chance to take control of the matchup at home. Oddsmakers have set the Wolves as 2.5-point home underdogs, a sign that Edwards is expected to play in this matchup.

Since Edwards has been fighting through this injury, I believe he's worth a look in the prop market in Game 3.

Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet vs. Nuggets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Anthony Edwards OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-148)

This postseason, Edwards has really stepped up on the glass after averaging just 5.0 rebounds per game in the regular season.

The Timberwolves star has recorded nine and 10 rebounds in his first two games of this series, averaging 15.0 rebound chances per game. This improvement on the glass is in line with Edwards' last few playoff runs, and I think that makes him a little undervalued in Game 3.

In the 2024 playoffs, Edwards averaged 7.0 rebounds per game across 16 games, and he followed that up by averaging 7.8 rebounds per game in 15 games last season.

The Wolves are clearly going to play the former No. 1 overall pick as many minutes as he can handle, and that should help him keep his rebounding numbers up. Over his last three playoff runs (including 2026), Edwards has pulled down six or more boards in 24 of his 33 games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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