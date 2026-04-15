The two combinations that defined, and sunk, the Miami Heat season

When your back is firmly, entirely against the wall, your desperation tends to guide your decisions.

So here Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat were, in a win-in-Charlotte-or-go-home-for-good game, and -- while ultimately the result was a wrenching, season-ending defeat -- the coach's maneuvers showed everyone where things stood by the end.

All season, most of the conversation related to this team was centered on how two particular pairings could or would work, one in the frontcourt and one in the backcourt. While injuries played a role in how everything played out, so did Spoelstra's seeming commitment to one over the other, a commitment that flipped by the conclusion of the season.

It's instructive not only to look back, but also as we look forward, into the Heat's long offseason, in which many front office decisions must be made.

Where, so often, was Bam and Ware?

Mar 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and center Kel'el Ware (7) lock arms during player introductions before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo, the Heat captain and the current carrier of the Culture, has made it clear repeatedly that he likes to play with Kel'el Ware. Yes, the second-year center needs to maintain more consistent focus, but Ware's presence in the lane allows Adebayo more freedom to roam on the defensive end, where he is at his best, and takes pressure off him on the boards.

And there were times that Spoelstra leaned into them, but then he always leaned away. Some of that was due to his dissatisfaction with Ware's drifting, but some of it seemed to be influenced by other factors, such as the re-integration of Tyler Herro (which we will cover further below) that created a domino effect on lineup and rotation decisions.

But you can certainly make the case that it should have been emphasized more, even if there were lessons Ware needed to learn as part of his developmental process.

Adebayo and Ware played just 505 minutes together (in 49 games), 33rd among the Heat's two-man combinations. That was 26 fewer minutes than Adebayo played with Heat rookie point guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who didn't even get playing time until one-third of the way into the season. That was 136 fewer minutes than Adebayo played with fringe rotation player Simone Fontecchio, who isn't likely to be a long-term Heat piece or valuable trade chip. That was only 34 minutes more than Adebayo played with backup point guard Dru Smith, who made a remarkable return from another traumatic injury -- but again, isn't integral to the Heat's future in the way that Ware is.

And here's the thing:

Adebayo and Ware were good together, by the numbers.

The Heat were +85 in their shared minutes.

Some of this was accumulated against tanking teams, but it was enough to see it more, especially because Ware played better when Adebayo was out there with him. Spoelstra did start them together in the play-in game, and it might have worked if LaMelo Ball had not injured Adebayo's back with a tug of his leg. But maybe the Heat wouldn't have been in a road play-in game at all, if there had been more emphasis on letting the two work out the kinks together more during the regular season.

When 1+1 equals... 1

Feb 15, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team World guard Norman Powell (24) of the Miami Heat on the red carpet before the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Looking back, no one would say that the Heat should have turned down Norman Powell when the Los Angeles Clippers gifted him to them this offseason for two players, Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson, who didn't figure into their playing plans anyway.

Powell was a positive presence with the Heat from training camp forward, and front office predictions that he would make his first All-Star Game proved prescient. With Tyler Herro sidelined due to very late in the offseason foot surgery, Powell's shooting was necessary, and he was blazing at the start of the season, especially at the start of games.

But then Herro came back, and then got hurt again, and then came back, and then got hurt again, and every time it was disruptive to whatever Powell had established. But it's hard to know whether it would have worked anyway -- two guards, each easily huntable on the defensive end, with offensive games that didn't complement each other as much as many hoped. Yes, Herro is skilled on-the-ball and Powell can be lethal as a catch-and-shoot player. But Herro needed more screens than the Heat's early offensive style accommodated for, and Powell is tunnel-visioned offensively, without creating for others or contributing anything else on the stat sheet.

So it was clear each time that Spoelstra tried that it simply wouldn't work, especially when he paired them with a point guard such as six-foot-tall fireplug Davion Mitchell; it made the team tiny. And that left Spoelstra either using Bam-Ware together without the connective wings (Andrew Wiggins, Pelle Larsson or Jaime Jaquez Jr.) who allowed the Heat to function better on both ends so many nights; or using one of those three at power forward for extended minutes with the three-guard alignment, making the Heat undersized at every position.

It may have seemed like more, but Powell and Herro actually played only 257 minutes together, 52nd among the Heat's two-man combinations, 11 less than Adebayo played with Nikola Jovic, even as Jovic had a completely lost season.

The Heat were -32 in those minutes, and in only six of those 18 games did they achieve a plus rating together. They were not additive to each other; you can argue instead that they subtracted. There did not seem to be any connectivity of any kind between the two. Maybe the Heat needed one or the other, for spacing and scoring, but never both. And by season's end, either due to injury (Powell had a groin ailment, among other things) or frustration with role (from All-Star to bench piece is a long way to fall), the veteran looked like he had entirely lost his verve. And while Herro looked like he was stil trying on defense, albeit with limited success due to his physical limitations, Powell wasn't really doing any of the on-ball or off-ball work that the Heat require.

And in the end, Spoelstra told you the conclusion he had come to -- if a lot later than others did.

One, or the other, but not both.

They played less than a minute together in the Play-in loss, and that was purely situational. That happened even though Adebayo (a 20-point scorer on the season) was out for the final three quarters, meaning the Heat could have used more offense. Instead, Spoelstra played Wiggins, Jaquez Jr. and Mitchell more than he played either Herro or Powell.

With Powell unsigned for next season, and Herro on the last season of a contract the Heat have thus far chosen not to extend, the writing is on the wall. While Spoelstra may still need to reckon with what to do with the Adebayo-Ware duo, the Powell-Herro combo ran its course, all the way to Cancun.