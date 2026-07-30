The Miami Heat's 2026 preseason schedule is officially set, featuring five exhibition games that include a historic trip north of the border, a pair of home contests, and a final tune-up against their in-state rivals.

The preseason opens with a milestone for the NBA, as the Heat will face the Toronto Raptors in the league's first-ever preseason game in Quebec City. The matchup is part of the NBA Canada Games initiative, which has continued to expand basketball's reach across the country.

According to the NBA, 16 teams have played 20 preseason games in front of more than 377,000 fans across six Canadian cities since the program began. The Oct. 3 contest will make Quebec City the seventh Canadian city to host an NBA preseason game.

Here's a closer look at each preseason matchup.

Preseason hoops is around the corner 🔥🏀



Get your tix! https://t.co/zApCZeugHt pic.twitter.com/jzbAqmPVrk — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 30, 2026

Oct. 3: Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors (Quebec City) – 7:00 p.m.

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) shakes hands with Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) at the end of the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The preseason begins with a historic showcase at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, where Miami and Toronto will participate in the NBA's first-ever preseason game in the city.

While preseason rotations often limit star players' minutes, the game could feature several intriguing storylines. Miami's core, led by Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, will be tested against a Raptors squad headlined by Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. Toronto's roster could also include Kawhi Leonard if he remains with the franchise, although his status is uncertain amid the ongoing league investigation.

I believe the trade between the Raptors and Clippers involving Kawhi Leonard will still go through, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the two teams renegotiate the deal if a resolution to the investigation isn’t reached by training camp.



This process remains far from finished. https://t.co/iLDeYrc2pq — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) July 29, 2026

Beyond the basketball, the event represents another significant step in the NBA's continued investment in the Canadian market as many of the league's brightest stars are in fact Canadian. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Andrew Wiggins, Jamal Murray, and many more.

Oct. 8: New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat – 7:30 p.m.

Feb 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakučionis (25) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami returns home to host the Pelicans in its first preseason game at Kaseya Center.

This matchup offers an opportunity to see the Heat's frontcourt tested by one of the league's more athletic young teams. It should also provide another opportunity for Erik Spoelstra to evaluate lineup combinations and give younger players extended minutes before the regular season.

Yves Missi, Zion Williamson, Derik Queen, and Trey Murphy are just some of the young players to watch on the other side.

Oct. 10: Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat – 6:00 p.m.

Jan 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works around Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the preseason's marquee individual matchups could come when Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves visit Miami.

Edwards has established himself as one of the NBA's brightest young stars and one of the league's most explosive scorers. If he suits up, Heat fans will get an early look at one of the Western Conference's premier players as Miami continues preparing for the regular season.

Oct. 14: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat – 7:30 p.m.

Mar 5, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dribbles the basketball as Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) defends during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Heat's fourth preseason contest --and the last one at the Kaseya Center-- comes against the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn enters the season with a revamped roster, making this another useful measuring stick for Miami as Spoelstra continues trimming rotations and solidifying the team's regular-season roles. By this point in camp, starters will likely see increased playing time as the coaching staff shifts its focus toward opening night.

Oct. 16: Miami Heat at Orlando Magic – 7:00 p.m.

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) blocks the shot of Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The preseason concludes with a road trip to Orlando, giving Miami one final opportunity to prepare before the regular season begins.

The Heat will undoubtedly be looking for a better showing against their in-state rivals after struggling mightily in the season series a year ago. Orlando swept all five meetings between the teams last season, giving Miami plenty of motivation to begin turning the tide before the games start counting.

Facing a strong Magic lineup of Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Anthony Black and others will be a great tuneup --depending on how much run the starters get-- to see where Miami stands.

Although the result won't impact the standings, finishing the preseason with a strong performance against the Magic would provide momentum heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

The preseason will be the beginning of the Giannis Antetokounmpo era, and it will start across the border in Canada. While the results don't necessarily matter, the process does, and the Miami Heat will get a chance to not only evaluate their roster and its fit, but their strategy on the court.