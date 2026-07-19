In recent days the Miami Heat have surged to the top of the books as favorites for LeBron James, even without any significant news emerging regarding the future of the King. And nobody knows where LeBron will go, except for LeBron himself.

Not Pat Riley. Not Steve Kerr. Not Tyrese Maxey or James Harden.

No one.

The situations are all laid out, everything he is interested in is known, and now a decision awaits.

So as we approach a decision I seriously believe LeBron will end up in Miami, not just because I cover the team, but I understand LeBron's deep respect for the game of basketball, his IQ, and the familiarity with the city of Miami. I have stated since the beginning that I believe it will be Cleveland or Miami, places that he has once called home in the NBA.

One is the place he grew up, brought their first Championship, and gave him the opportunity to be an NBA player (although that was never in question). Then there's the place that he learned how to win, the place he learned all of his basketball values, ones he still carries with him to this very day.

LeBron James:



“What's most important is that I want to compete. I want to compete at a high level. I want to join a franchise that shares the same model as myself. That's like practicing championship habits every day.” pic.twitter.com/VxpbhEpuG8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 17, 2026

Before the Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, I would have never thought he would return to South Beach, I would have considered Golden State and Philadelphia ahead of his second stop in the NBA. But the acquisition of Antetokounmpo puts the Miami Heat in a position to win, with or without LeBron.

Coming to Miami would enable LeBron to be a ball handler and a spot up shooter, something that has extended his NBA career. It would take the defensive pressure of off the King with the stout structure and two top 5 defenders that now anchor Miami's defense. And it gives his family a familiar home, all while he can play golf 365 days out of the year.

The writing has been on the wall with LeBron's decision, as there is nothing else out there that can change his mind.

Wherever LeBron decides to go it will likely be a better choice than Michael Jordan joining the Wizards and trying to retire on top of the NBA mountain just makes too much sense for a guy donned the King.

And this is very tough, but I expect LeBron to take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat.

LeBron James says the Miami Heat teams were some of his favorite teams he’s ever played for:



“I would say the Heat teams. We called ourselves the Heatles. Was an unbelievable team. Not only did we do it on the floor but we also enjoyed each other off the floor. It was the… https://t.co/WdqFDOQ0US pic.twitter.com/LJYMQ7qZfZ — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 16, 2026

Now for the opinions of others here OnSI.

Tony Mejia

Aug 24, 2009; Beijing, CHINA; Cleveland Cavaliers player Lebron James attends a promotion event for Nike during his tour in China. Mandatory Credit: CSPA via USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Wizards are a late arrival to the LeBron courtship party, but like every other team besides the one who lands him, will leave disappointed. I believe James has narrowed his finalists down to the Heat, Cavs and 76ers but he will wind up back in Miami. It's best for his business ventures, his championship aspirations and allows him to play with multiple excellent defenders while remaining a primary ball handler. No other team checks all those boxes."

Major Passons

Feb 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers (23) speaks in a press conference after Team LeBron defeated Team Stephen in the 2018 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Though there is a lot of noise surrounding Miami right now I am still skeptical. I personally will not be convinced he’s going anywhere other than Cleveland until I hear it from LeBron himself. The draw to return home for one last final chapter, I think will ultimately be too strong. Even though I think there are better pure basketball fits. "

Ethan J. Skolnick

Mar 6, 2013; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) looks back at some fans during the game against the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There's a question that Pat Riley posed in 2010 when he and Andy Elisburg were clearing space for a possible Big Three: "Why would they not if they could?" The same applies now, as then, to LeBron James -- except the decision (lowercase) seems even easier. Yes, Cleveland is "home," or at least nearby Akron is. Yes, Golden State would allow him to stay in the same state as where his daughter is being raised, and give him more of a chance to watch her play travel volleyball. And yes, Philadelphia is now run by a friend (Mike Gansey) though the rest of the arrangement (too many players who need the ball in their hands; fickle fans he has no ties to) seem sketchy. But there's only one place that can give him a little bit of home and also appeal to his immense basketball IQ. It's Miami. Again.

"And this time he wouldn't need to do the defensive dirty work; that's for Bam and Giannis. The Heat desperately need what LeBron can still provide. That's the playmaking. He knows this. He has a podcast called Mind the Game. He's studied every scenario, over and over. That's how he is. So Miami, I believe, it is. Again."