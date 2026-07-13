LeBron-Miami Heat Reunion Watch: Dray Days Done, Decision Week Looms

An eventful week that saw LeBron James unwinding all over the place delivered no definitive word on his next destination. That doesn't mean the chatter and speculation was meaningless, as it was certainly entertaining and clearly part of a journey the basketball world hopes will come to a conclusion this week with clearly stated decision.

DeMar DeRozan seems to be in a holding pattern, as are a few other key free agents. Multiple teams have put any deals on hold in the hopes doing so will make it easier to facilitate bringing James on board. Recruiting pitches have been made, even though many ended up being through voice notes and not face-to-face.

As a new week begins, be sure you're caught up on the latest from the weekend by checking out Saturday's version of this feature before you dive into all the juicy tidbits below.

1. Green hopes for Golden touch, but knows his pull has limits

Draymond Green speaks on his recruiting pitch to LeBron James on their trip together:



“You know, I’d be crazy if for X amount of days, and at no point if I’m like ‘yo, we need to chop it up. Like what the hell is going on.’ Of course I did that. Of course the pitch was crazy.… pic.twitter.com/fTi0jaj0N7 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 12, 2026

Draymond Green got more face time with LeBron James this week than most, so if the Golden State Warriors keep the "King" in California, he'll be the MVP in that scenario. Not only did Green decline a $27.7 million player option to give his front office more flexibility in case he can sway James, he followed through with a pitch he was proud of, giving his friend food for thought. If you're Miami, you're concerned James was swayed.

2. Ochocinco talks up Heat fit, role, South Florida

Chad Johnson makes a pitch for LeBron James to Miami to RICH PAUL himself:



“Do you want to go to the West and deal with them juggernauts? No you don’t want to deal with them…over there in Philly? Why? You got Maxey who needs the ball…Embiid clogging up the paint — he’s in the… https://t.co/O9ABhh3T4j pic.twitter.com/9RLLQ7WYt4 — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) July 13, 2026

Chad Johnson didn't get on the golf course with LeBron or next to him to listen to Jay-Z drop bars, but he made a passionate, compelling case on the "Nightcap Show" featuring Shannon Sharpe and Joe Johnson. His argument is that James can be himself most in Miami as far as facilitating with the ball in his hands is concerned and reiterated how nice the 305 is, which is obviously not news to the former resident. We detect no lies, Ocho.

3. What's the frequency, Kenny?

“It’s an exciting time for us, we’re in the mix for the greatest player of all-time,” - Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson on LeBron James 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/1rBvPwkXTf — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 12, 2026

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson didn't make any impassioned pleas, but he understands the pull of family and Ohio will play a significant role in landing James, so he's excited his team is in the mix. After a wild end to Cleveland's run this past season in the Eastern Conference finals where Mike Brown coached circles around him, Atkinson needs all the help he can get to break through in '26-'27.

4. Mo' Money, Never a bad thing in pursuit of a coveted commodity

Heat Gain Major Financial Advantage in LeBron James Sweepstakes @5ReasonsSports https://t.co/etQOzHGkHM — Amir Motameni (@Mota2123) July 12, 2026

In case you missed it, Miami Heat on SI teammate Amir Motameni broke down some edges the team bring to the negotiating table if the bottom line ends up being the bottom line for LeBron. Although James has stated this choice will be more about fit than money, it never hurts to be able to offer more, especially since the Heat also has the ability to take care of Bronny.

5. Wade weighed in - will we be doing this again next July?

Dwyane Wade says it’s difficult for LeBron James to retire because he’s still playing at an elite level:



“I’m just here to appreciate what I’m witnessing…because we’ve never seen this before. It has to suck a little bit to get to this point in your career and still be really… pic.twitter.com/wsnHlgkbQh — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) July 11, 2026

Dwyane Wade is right that we've never been witness to a situation like this in the NBA, where a 41-year-old is still playing at such a high level that he's being courted instead of pushed out. Tom Brady could probably get this type of treatment if he opted to return to playing in the NFL. Lionel Messi has Argentina in the World Cup semifinals and could still be operating at a high level in 2030 to be a super sub, but in basketball, this James pursuit is unprecedented. Who's to say he won't be in this same position next summer if wherever he lands in the next week or so isn't the right fit?