Klay Thompson's move from the Dallas Mavericks to the Miami Heat is official and his dad, Mychal, has some bold predictions when it comes to his son's new basketball home. Mychal Thompson himself knows a thing or two about being on a winning roster. He won two NBA Championships with the San Antonio Spurs in the late 1980's. Now, he's putting the heat on his son's new squad.

Mychal was a guest on the "Locked On Heat" podcast Thursday where he divulged a bunch of things like Giannis Antetokounmpo being a " top five player in the game". But perhaps the boldest thing he said was calling this a "championship or bust season" for the Miami Heat. Mychal Thompson did not mince his words. "Anything short of a championship this year is a bust and I'm sure Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra are feeling that way too," he told the hosts.

But the elder Thompson didn't stop there. He raised the bar even further saying falling short anywhere else - including landing in the NBA Finals and losing - would not be sufficient for this Miami Heat team.

"You don't bring Giannis in there to be a deep playoff contender or championship team. That's the way the Heat better be thinking," he added. "We get to the Eastern Conference Finals and get ourselves to the finals. Not only get to The Finals but win The Finals. When you are Boston, New York, Philadelphia now with LeBron, the Miami Heat with Giannis and Bam and Klay and all these other veterans, anything less than a championship is a failure. That's the way you're supposed to be thinking." Mychal Thompson

He also called out some of the Western Conference powerhouses and his son's newest superstar teammate. "Same thing for Oklahoma City and San Antonio. Yea it's nice to get to the playoffs, it's nice to get to The Finals that'd be cool but no you've got to win The Finals. That's what the kind of expectations that Pat Riley puts on his teams. And those guys need to understand that - I'm sure they do - guys like Giannis. Giannis has won a championship before so he knows what winning a championships all about," the Lakers radio broadcaster added.

But then he put his dad hat on and spoke about his son's deeply personal desire to add another title to his resume. "Klay's got four of 'em [championships] he's desperate to get that fifth ring so he can join that select company of five-ring holders. So yea, that is an understanding. When those guys report to training camp and put that uniform on, you better understand that championship is the expectation here this year, not just making The Finals."

This wasn't the only topic he discussed on the show. When asked what part of Klay's game he felt Heat fans will learn most about, he made sure listeners are aware that Klay's game is more than just about his shooting.

Los Angeles Lakers center Mychal Thompson (43) in action against Orlando Magic power forward Sean Higgins (15) at Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They know how well he can shoot the ball, I mean he's one of the best shooters ever played but his basketball IQ is what they'll figure out. He's a very smart player, even though he can shoot he knows how to make the right pass, he knows where to be in the right situation, and that's with championship experience. So, they'll appreciate his championship experience and high basketball IQ," he assured.

While Klay's father is not holding back on setting expectations or pressure, one of his former Warriors teammates has publicly sounded off with a different tune. "I don't like how everybody's trying to act like, 'Oh man, it's Klay Thompson' like Klay to the Heat, like this is Klay of 2018," Draymond Green said on his own podcast earlier in the week. "The reason I don't like it is because I feel like everybody's trying to set Klay up for failure. And so, I'm going to say it right here, right now. Let's stop acting like 2017 Klay is going to Miami," the Warriors power forward expressed.

There was a lot more that came Green, who himself has four rings - all of which he won as Klay Thompson's teammate during his time in Golden State.