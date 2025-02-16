Pat Riley Had Awesome Reaction To Tyler Herro Winning 3-Point Competition
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had lots of fans cheering him on the 3-point contest Saturday night at NBA All-Star Weekend.
He also had the ultimate supporter in attendance in San Francisco. Heat team president Pat Riley was on hand to watch Herro win the competition. Riley couldn't hold back his enthusiasm after Herro clinched the title.
A video of his reaction was posted on social media.
Here's the recap of the night from Miami Heat On SI contributor Bryan Townes:
Although Herro struggled from the perimeter for several consecutive games, it didn’t prevent him from winning the competition.
Herro scored 19 in the event's first round and trailed Buddy Hield’s 31 and Darius Garland’s 24. Damian Lillard, who has won the contest two straight times, came up two points short of eliminating Herro as he moved to the contest's final round.
In the last round, Herro finished with a very respectable 24 points. Hield and Garland couldn’t continue their hot shooting from the previous round, as they both came up short with 23 and 17 points.
Herro became the fifth Heat player to win the Three-Point contest. The others who won were Glen Rice in 1995, Jason Kapono in 2007, Daequan Cook in 2009, and James Jones in 2011.
The next event for Herro to participate in is the All-Star game representing the Eastern Conference.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
