Norman Powell gives interesting answer regarding LA Clippers after another vengeful performance

The Miami Heat, having won 14 of 21 games this season and now the third seed in the Eastern Conference, continue to get superb production from newly-acquired star Norman Powell.

This time, against his old team, he put up 30 points, three rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal, (sinking 66.6 percent of his field goals and 60 percent of his threes) in a commanding, blowout win.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers, who traded Powell to the Heat in the offseason, have completely gone the other direction, now with the second-worst record in the West after finishing fifth in the conference last season.

Additionally, it's looking more likely that they will owe their increasingly valuable first round pick to the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder in next year's NBA Draft.

"You know, especially, I mean, we talked about it today, just the makeup and the careers that especially Kawhi [Leonard] and James [Harden] have had, not missing the Playoffs, being on winning teams," Powell began, addressing a question about his former team. "So there's a lot of stuff that they got to figure out."

Last season, the 10-year veteran put together a surprising career year, nearly good enough to make the West All-Star team. This season, Powell is following that up by averaging 25 points, along with 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, (all career highs), converting on about 51 percent of his field goals and 46 percent of his threes.

"I think, obviously, the injuries and things like that kind of make it hard for them to get a rhythm and figure out their identity and how they want to be every single night, always having to switch up," Powell continued.

Powell spent 3.5 seasons with the Clippers and was dealt to Miami in the summer after there were many rumors that the Clippers did not want to spend into the second apron of the luxury tax in order to extend Powell. The Clippers, who received John Collins in the deal, used that extra space to also acquire veterans Bradley Beal, who's now out for the season, and Chris Paul.

"Yeah, I wouldn't have ever guessed that they were going to be 5-16 and, you know, where they're at right now. That's something for them to have to deal with and handle," Powell concluded. "But, yeah, I'm not worried about them anymore."

Leonard, Powell's former teammate, showed him some love when speaking to media in the locker room after the game.

Last time the two teams matched up in November, Powell ended the game with 21 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in another win for the Heat.

