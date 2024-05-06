Miami Heat Team President Says Team Is Trying To Keep Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley was asked Monday about the possibility of trading Jimmy Butler this offseason and had a short response.
"No," Riley said. "There's a possibility that a lot of things are on the table."
The Heat are expected to be active once again during the summer in order to bolster the roster. The Heat were bounced in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs after reaching the finals one year ago.
Riley also commented on Butler still being a 1A player. "Yes, but just like anyone else, he may need to make some changes in his overload routine," Riley added.
RILEY THINKS TYLER HERRO IS A STARTER
Riley gave his thoughts on Tyler Herro as a starting player.
Former Heat player Udonis Haslem recently said Herro is better as a sixth man when he won the award for the league's best reserve in 2022.
“That’s a narrative that’s out there," Riley said. "Tyler is a starter.”
RILEY TAKES AIM AT 65-GAME RULE
Riley was critical of the NBA recently implementing a rule where players need to compete in at least 65 games in order to be eligible for postseason awards.
Here's what Riley said about it Monday during his offseason press conference:
"To me, it sends a message that it's OK to sit when you're not 100 percent when no one in this league is 100 percent," Riley said.
RILEY DISHES ON BUTLER'S RANT
Butler is used to speaking his mind on any subject.
Well, so is Riley.
In his yearly offseason press conference, Riley responded to Butler's comments about how things would have been differently if he were healthy in the playoffs. The Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
"For him to say that, I thought, is that Jimmy trolling or is that Jimmy serious," Riley said. "If you're not on the court playing against Boston or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut."
Butler was injured in the first quarter of the Heat's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last month in the Play-In Tournament. He struggled the remaining three quarters, leading the Heat to a loss.
If they won, the Heat would have played the Knicks in the first round. The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who was Butler's coach when he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2011. Instead, the Heat played the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Butler said he felt the Heat would have defeated the Knicks in the first round if it would have happened.
"New York damn sure would be at home," Butler said in a video posted on social media. "I love Tibs but I don't want Tibs. I love you baby but I want to beat you to a pulp. You want me. I don't want you. It's like a one-sided relationship. You in love with me and I love you but I'm not in love with you."
Butler also discussed what would've happened if he were healthy to face the Celtics.
"If I was playing, Boston would be at home," Butler said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.