Pat Riley's "Aging Player" Words Means Kevin Durant In Miami Is Possible
The success of the Golden State Warriors could play a role in the Miami Heat landing a future Hall of Famer this summer.
At his post-season press conference, Heat team president Pat Riley was asked the possibility of the courting a star player in his mid- to late-30s. He immediately spoke of the Warriors, who are led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. The Warriors are tied at 1 with the younger Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.
"I think if you take a look at the Warriors, with Draymond, Steph and Jimmy, you got three 35, 36, 37 guys," Riley said. "It's a perfect time for them."
The comments make it seem Riley is open for going after an aging superstar during free agency. It could open an opportunity for someone like Kevin Durant, who is looking to leave the Phoenix Suns.
"I think an aging great, great player who may not be able to carry a team, together they can rise to the occasion in the playoffs," Riley said. "Steph's injury might hurt them [the Warriors] a little bit but I saw something very unique with that team. For us, yes, if that player is the right name and the contract is the right length, I still think that an aging player can play. Look at LeBron."
