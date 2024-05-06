Miami Heat's Pat Riley Says Tyler Herro Has Been "Fragile"
Miami Heat president Pat Riley had a lot to say in his offseason press conference, including a few words for veteran guard Tyler Herro. Riley had high praise for Herro's role on the team, but addressed the amount of time he's missed recently because of injury.
“He’s been fragile a little bit,” Riley said. “What did he play, 40 games? He might have to go to another level nutritionally. He’s got to make some adjustments, definitely.”
RILEY GIVES THOUGHTS ON 65-GAME RULE
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley was critical of the NBA recently implementing a rule where players need to compete in at least 65 games in order to be eligible for postseason awards.
Here's what Riley said about it Monday during his offseason press conference:
"To me, it sends a message that it's OK to sit when you're not 100 percent when no one in this league is 100 percent," Riley said.
RILEY DISHES ON BUTLER'S RANT
Butler is used to speaking his mind on any subject.
Well, so is Riley.
In his yearly offseason press conference, Riley responded to Butler's comments about how things would have been differently if he were healthy in the playoffs. The Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
"For him to say that, I thought, is that Jimmy trolling or is that Jimmy serious," Riley said. "If you're not on the court playing against Boston or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut."
Butler was injured in the first quarter of the Heat's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers last month in the Play-In Tournament. He struggled the remaining three quarters, leading the Heat to a loss.
