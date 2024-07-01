Inside The Heat

Patrick Beverley Explains How One Player Led To Miami Heat Cutting Him in 2010

Shandel Richardson

Apr 14, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley (21) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Beverley learned how quickly the highs are replaced with lows in NBA life.

In 2010, Beverley was enjoying his roster spot with the Miami Heat in the first year of the LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade era. Beverley earned the contract after having an impressive training camp. Even Wade made a point to single out Beverley's play.

"I'm ecstatic. Not only am I on the Heat, LeBron James, Chris Bosh and D-Wade is here," Beverley said during an an episode of his podcast. "Signed contract. Damn, I'm really a part of this. I'm here. It's on."

Beverley then recalls when they were doing a 3-on-3 drill in practice. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wanted a player to defend James because no one was able to guard him. Mike Miller volunteers.

During the drill, Miller breaks his thumb when it gets tangled in James' jersey. The injury sidelines Miller for months, causing the Heat to sign Jerry Stackhouse as a replacement.

"He's out," Beverley said. "They need bigger guards. They cut the guy who makes the least on the contract, me. I'm out, out the league that fast ... because Mike Miller wanted to all of a sudden to be All-Defensive one day."


The next year the Heat drafted Norris Cole, who Beverley says was a replica of himself. Cole was the starting point guard for most of the season on a team that defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals.


Funny how NBA life works.

