Pelle Larsson Shines In Miami Heat Defeat Against The Sacramento Kings
As if it wasn’t already confusing as to what the Miami Heat’s bench rotation would be, coach Erik Spoelstra has his work cut out for him after Pelle Larsson’s best game of his rookie career.
Larsson finished with 13 points, two rebounds, and two assists on 66.7 percent shooting and 60 percent from three-point range in Monday's loss to the Sacramento Kings.
At least on paper, it was very noticeable during the offseason this Heat roster would have the most depth in the Jimmy Butler era. The good news is this is the case. The bad news is the team has to figure out these rotations during the season. So far, the Heat have missed at least two members of their bench rotation each game. This allowed Larsson to get some meaningful playing time throughout a close game.
Larsson’s versatility on the offensive end as a player who can shoot, drive to the rim, and play off-ball with cuts to the basket was displayed in the summer league. Spoelstra and the team believe these skills will translate to the NBA, which seems to be the case. Larsson’s three three-pointers were a breath of fresh air, considering how much the Heat need perimeter shooting to compliment their bench rotations.
His defense was also on display. In several plays, he stepped up and took the challenge of guarding De’Aaron Fox and Demar DeRozan. His 6-foot-6, 215-pound frame allows him to guard most forwards and guards.
Besides Alec Burks and Jaime Jaquez, nobody on the bench units has played well enough to warrant taking playing time over Larsson. It is important to note it has only been six games so far. Josh Richardson, who made his season debut on Saturday, looks rusty. Should his struggles continue, Larsson’s skills may force Spoelstra to use him in the same point-forward position Richardson is playing.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.