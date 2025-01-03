Possible Trade Destinations Revealed After Jimmy Butler's Trade Request
Jimmy Butler's trade saga has kicked up another notch.
After Thursday's loss against the Indiana Pacers, Butler expressed his frustration with the Miami Heat. He will reportedly accept a trade to any destination as long as he doesn't remain a member of the organization.
In an article from CBS Sports, three intriguing potential destinations for Butler were revealed: Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.
The Warriors traded for guard Dennis Schroder a few weeks ago. Although Steph Curry continues to play at a high level, their championship window could be closing due to their aging stars. Acquiring Butler can strengthen the roster for this season as the Warriors make a playoff push. A package for Butler would likely revolve around Andrew Wiggins, one or two of their young players and picks. Golden State has a 17-16 record. They sit at the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.
The Mavericks lost star Luka Doncic for a few weeks due to a calf strain. The team has rallied behind Kyrie Irving in his absence but why not throw another star into the mix. At full strength, a lineup with Doncic, Irving and Butler could be the team to beat in the West. A package for Butler would likely have to revolve around recent acquisition Klay Thompson. A few other players would be added to make the salaries work. Dallas has a 20-14 record. They sit at the No. 5 seed in the West.
The Rockets are a surprising team this season. Ime Udoka is coaching this team at a high level. Houston is built through their young stars but Butler could serve as a strong veteran presence. The Rockets rebuilt their team with loads of young talent which could make them the most enticing trade partner for Miami. Along with the talent, the team has multiple future first-round picks. Houston has a 22-11 record. They sit at the No. 3 seed in the West.
The one hurdle for these teams is Butler's contract. Butler is making $48.8 million before hitting free agency this summer. It might be difficult to match the salary through a trade.
