Potential No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Alex Sarr Favors Heat's Bam Adebayo To Victor Wembanyama
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo and San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama are in close competition in the NBA's big man totem pole despite a substantial experience difference,
Potential No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Alex Sarr is French, as is Wembanyama, but he still sides with Adebayo on the debate. Bleacher Report recently filmed a video where Sarr spoke once he heard the name of a better center than Wembanyama. The former Perth Wildcats star passed on Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), and Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) before stating "him" when Adebayo was listed.
While Adebayo is the more proven player, the Spurs' generational talent could pass him as soon as next season. The Heat All-Star averaged 19.3 points and 10.4 rebounds on 52.1 percent shooting last season, compared to Wembanyama's 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds on 46.5 percent shooting. The Rookie of the Year is following in the footsteps of all-time greats Tim Duncan and David Robinson, who were drafted with the No. 1 pick in 1997 and 1987, respectively.
Adebayo's offensive limitations will allow the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama to overtake him in the rankings, as the Spurs big man has displayed a handle and outside shot unheard of for a player of his size.
