Proposed Trade Sends Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler To Western Conference Contender
The Dallas Mavericks are having a great season thus far, posting a 16-8 record.
However, the team is always active in the trade market and may very well be involved again this year.
The Miami Heat are now listening to offers for their superstar Jimmy Butler, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. With his $48 million contract, it could be hard to match his price with another team. For the Heat, moving off of Jimmy Butler's contract through a trade seems like a real possibility. As an upcoming unrestricted free agent this summer, Pat Riley has been extremely reluctant on giving him an extension. Butler will be 36 years old by the start of next season.
Butler has named three teams as preferred destinations: Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks would only be able to make a deal for Butler by including Kyrie Irving. Here is the wild trade idea:
Dallas Mavericks receive: F Jimmy Butler, 2029 first-round pick
Miami Heat receive: G Kyrie Irving, G Quentin Grimes, F Olivier-Maxence Prosper
The Heat acquiring Kyrie Irving would be the only way currently for a trade to be completed. Irving could work opposite Tyler Herro although both their score-at-will styles of play could force some inconsistencies on the court. They also add Quentin Grimes, who has shot near 50 percent from the field and has been a solid role player for the Mavs. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is a 2023 first-round pick who hasn't seen much time on the court but a change of scenery could be beneficial for him.
The Mavericks are probably very against the idea of splitting up Irving and Luka Doncic with the way the team is playing at the moment. They made a trip to the Finals last season with the same foundation with their only real big addition being Klay Thompson, who has been inconsistent with his play this season.
Although unlikely the Mavericks move on from Irving, it would be the only way for Butler to land in Dallas as they are a preferred destination. There is not much financial flexibility in a proposed deal between the two teams. It seems likely that Butler will be moved at some point. The question is when and where.
