"Relative" Of Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Falls To Duke In NCAA Tournament

Shandel Richardson

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) defends Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers forward Dola Adebayo (4) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat are a team in the NBA, but they had a presence in the NCAA Tournament this season.

Many fans thought Mount St. Mary's player Dola Adebayo was a relative to Heat star Bam Adebayo. It makes sense because the last name is so uncommon.

Dola Adebayo and his team's luck ran out Friday in the first round against the Duke Blue Devils. The top-seeded Blue Devils won 93-49, ending the Mountaineers' season. Adebayo finished with six points on 3 of 11 shooting.

For Duke, it marked the return of superstar forward Cooper Flagg. He was back after sustaining an ankle injury in the ACC Tournament. Many felt Flagg should have sat out the remainder of the season because of the NBA Draft. Flagg is considered the No. 1 pick in June.

LATEST ON ANDREW WIGGINS

Heat starting forward Andrew Wiggins has been upgraded to "probable" for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets. He was averaging 19.3 points in about 35 minutes before leaving with an injury midway through their game against the Memphis Grizzlies last Saturday night.

Wiggins missed the following two games since then with a lower leg contusion. Yesterday, the Heat explained that Wiggins' leg contusion had been healed, but was still listed as "questionable" to play because of a right ankle impingement.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview.

HEAT

Andrew Wiggins: Probable - Ankle

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

ROCKETS

Amen Thompson: Probable - Ankle

Reed Shepperd: Ou

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

