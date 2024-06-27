Inside The Heat

Jimmy Butler Reportedly To Stay With Miami Heat Based On Contract Extension Plans

Shandel Richardson

Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

It seems Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is more patient than we thought.

The past several weeks have been about reports of him requesting a max contract extension this summer but it appears those demands are on hold. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Butler will not pursue the extension.

Instead, he will remain under his current contract with hopes of leading the Heat back to the playoffs.

"He's going to play out next season under his current contract with the Heat," Charania said during an appearance on Stadium. "I'm told (Jimmy Butler) will not be signing an extension with the Heat or any other team ahead of his opt-out in 2025 free agency. This clears up any notion of a trade demand out of Jimmy Butler. He intends to play out next season. He has an affinity for Miami, wants to be with the Heat next season."

Butler can now focus on this season while also preparing for next summer when he has the option of becoming a free agent. It would give him a chance to chase an even bigger payday.

"I'm told Jimmy Butler is absolutely determined to have a big season next year and set himself up for a major payday in 2025 free agency," Charania said.

If this holds true, Butler will enter his sixth season with the Heat. He has led them to the postseason each year, advancing to two NBA Finals.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here