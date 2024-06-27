Jimmy Butler Reportedly To Stay With Miami Heat Based On Contract Extension Plans
It seems Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is more patient than we thought.
The past several weeks have been about reports of him requesting a max contract extension this summer but it appears those demands are on hold. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Butler will not pursue the extension.
Instead, he will remain under his current contract with hopes of leading the Heat back to the playoffs.
"He's going to play out next season under his current contract with the Heat," Charania said during an appearance on Stadium. "I'm told (Jimmy Butler) will not be signing an extension with the Heat or any other team ahead of his opt-out in 2025 free agency. This clears up any notion of a trade demand out of Jimmy Butler. He intends to play out next season. He has an affinity for Miami, wants to be with the Heat next season."
Butler can now focus on this season while also preparing for next summer when he has the option of becoming a free agent. It would give him a chance to chase an even bigger payday.
"I'm told Jimmy Butler is absolutely determined to have a big season next year and set himself up for a major payday in 2025 free agency," Charania said.
If this holds true, Butler will enter his sixth season with the Heat. He has led them to the postseason each year, advancing to two NBA Finals.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com