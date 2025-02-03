Report: Golden State, Phoenix Still At "Forefront" In Jimmy Butler Trade Talks
The Miami Heat only have three days left to make a decision on forward Jimmy Butler.
There is still plenty action regarding a Butler trade according to ESPN's Sham Charania. He provided an update on the situation Monday on SportsCenter.
He said the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors have expended the most energy trying to acquire Butler.
“The two teams that have been at the forefront of this [Butler trade talks] have been the Suns and Warriors," Charania said. "I expect those talks to continue & escalate. But one thing that has become clear around the league, is that the one team Butler would stay with, commit with long-term is the Suns.”
Charania said Butler has long-term interest in playing with the Suns but that is the most difficult sell because it would have to involve Bradley Beal. The unfortunate part is Beal has a no-trade clause, so he would have to agree to wanting to play for the Heat.
Beal also has a hefty price tag if the Heat decide to pursue it.
"They also have the hardest pathway to get a potential deal done," Charania said. "Bradley Beal, the player you would potentially move in a transaction like this, he has a no-trade clause. He has two years, $110 million left on his deal after this season. There's a lot at stake in Phoenix between now and Thursday."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
