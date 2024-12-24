Report: Miami Heat In Talks With Trading Jimmy Butler For 3-Time All-Star
The trade speculation involving Jimmy Butler is likely to continue until January.
Butler has been involved in talks with several teams around the league. Most of it is speculation but a recent report claims the Heat could strike a deal involving Butler and Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns.
According to the Arizona Republic, the Heat and Suns are in talks about a potential move.
"As for Bradley Beal, sources informed The Republic there still are conversations about a deal with the Miami Heat involving Jimmy Butler," the report read. "... Beal has a no-trade clause. So, he’d have to agree to a deal and it probably would be in the best interests of the Heat as part of any deal to have Beal then remove the no-trade clause from his contract.”
HEAT MAKE ROSTER MOVE
Following Dru Smith Jr.'s season-ending injury, the Miami Heat are converting G-League standout Keshad Johnson to a two-year standard NBA contract.
The news was first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.
Johnson's promotion comes after an impressive stint with the Sioux Falls Skyforce this season, averaging 21.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. The Heat were in need of depth and flexibility following Smith's injury and rather than quickly testing the available guards in free agency, the team decided to promote from in-house.
Undrafted out of Arizona this summer, Johnson originally signed a two-way contract with the organization. He was at San Diego State for their 2023 NCAA tournament Cinderella run and was an integral member of the team, playing in 39 games that season.
