Report: Milwaukee Bucks Told To 'Back Off' Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler
The list of teams in the hunt to acquire Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is getting smaller.
On Tuesday, veteran NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on X that teams are being crossed off the list. These teams are being told not to attempt to trade for the disgruntled star. Haynes reported one of the teams are the Memphis Grizzlies.
Other teams went unnamed in the report but Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor identified another destination warned to not pursue Butler.
"There’s been a lot of chirping in NBA circles about the future of Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler", O'Connor said. "On Tuesday morning, Chris Haynes reported on X that the Memphis Grizzlies and a few other teams received word that Butler has no interest in being there. One of those other teams? Sources told me the Milwaukee Bucks were also told to back off."
The Bucks are led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. They have the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 18-16 record.
Why would Jimmy Butler not want to play in Milwaukee opposite two All-NBA talents? O'Connor had more to add:
"So, Butler wants out of Miami. But he doesn’t want to play for the team with the second-most wins in the stacked West. Or for the team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. What is it that he wants? This is obvious. Money."
Butler's issue with Miami dates back to last summer. Butler wanted an extension from the organization but Heat president Pat Riley acted reluctant to extend him. At 35 years old, the Heat are afraid to commit to Butler for more seasons.
The Bucks are tied to Antetokounmpo and Lillard's contracts for the next few seasons, making it difficult extend Butler beyond this season if they traded for him.
With Milwaukee reportedly crossed off the list, Butler hopes his next destination is willing to give him a long-term contract.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan