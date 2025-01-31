Report: Pelicans 'Interested' In Acquiring Jimmy Butler
A new team has entered the mix to acquire Jimmy Butler.
The disgruntled star has preferred destinations, specifically the Phoenix Suns. He has also reportedly stated he does not want a trade to the No. 3 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference.
The New Orleans Pelicans are the latest to join the Butler sweepstakes according to The Stein Line.
“A new team has emerged as a potential trade suitor for Jimmy Butler," reported Jake Fischer. "The New Orleans Pelicans have this week registered interest in trading for Butler, league sources tell The Stein Line.”
The Pelicans sit with the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 12-36. Their two main stars, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, have been consistently brought up in trade rumors this season as the team looks to head toward a rebuild.
Butler prefers to team up with All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix. However, if the Heat can somehow acquire either Williamson or Ingram in a deal, it would be difficult to turn that down.
Williamson, 24, has missed most of this season due to injury after signing an extension over a year ago. His work ethic has been in question since entering the league. Many believe a change of scenery is necessary for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick. Williamson is under contract through 2028.
Ingram is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. If the Heat acquire him, it is understandable the front office will attempt to extend Ingram beyond this season. A core led by Ingram, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo could be a force in the Eastern Conference.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
REPORT: WARRIORS 'BACK IN MIX' FOR BUTLER
The Heat recently lowered their asking price after the disgruntled star's multiple suspensions. Butler has reportedly stated the only team he does not want to join are the No. 3 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference.
On X, NBA insider Kevin O'Connor reported the Golden State Warriors are interested in acquiring Butler.
The Warriors hold a 22-23 record, and are the No. 11 seed in the West. When the Butler trade saga began, the Warriors were one of his preferred destinations along with the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. Many in league circles believed the Heat would ask for multiple players in return. One of those players is Jonathan Kuminga, who the Warriors have removed from trade discussions.
Another player that could reportedly be on the move is Andrew Wiggins. His $26 million contract is the second most expensive on their roster. Butler is making $48 million this season so there would need a lot more work to be done on the salary fronts for a deal to go through.
This season, Butler is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting a career-high 54 percent from the field. Even at his age, Butler is still one of the better players in the NBA.
The Warriors made a big trade earlier this season, acquiring guard Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets. With the addition of Schroder along with potentially acquiring Butler, the Warriors could turn into legitimate contenders.
HEAT SLIP IN POWER RANKINGS
Amid the ongoing Jimmy Butler trade saga, the Miami Heat continue to sit with a record hovering around .500.
This week, the Heat are at the No. 16 spot in the latest edition of the NBA power rankings. Last week, they were No. 15.
Butler was suspended last week for two games as his trade situation continues to loom over the team. One bright spot throughout the Heat's unimpressive week was the performance of rookie Kel'el Ware.
"Rookie Kel’el Ware is now in the starting lineup, though he’s still played just 59 total minutes alongside Bam Adebayo," NBA.com's John Schuhmann wrote. "Ware had two more 20-point games last week (he’s one of five rookies with at least four), but the offense has been ugly on both ends of the floor (94.5 combined points per 100 possessions) in those double-big minutes.
The offense has been inefficent over the last few games for the Miami Heat.
Schuhmann added, "The Heat have scored just 105.7 points per 100 possessions over the 12 games that Butler has missed since Christmas. Their 29-point loss in Milwaukee on Thursday marked the fourth time they’ve been held under a point per possession over that stretch. They’re 6-6 in those 12 games, but only the Magic, Nets, Wizards and Hornets have been worse offensively since Christmas."
With their 22-22 record, the Heat are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. They reside half a game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks, while also sitting half a game back from the No. 7 seed Orlando Magic.
This week, the Heat play three games. The team embarks on a two-game home stretch starting with the Magic on Monday before facing off against the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Then, they travel on Saturday to San Antonio for a matchup against the Spurs to conclude their week.
