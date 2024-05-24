Report Suggests Jimmy Butler Likely To Remain With Miami Heat
Despite their relationship appearing rocky, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will likely stick together for at least another season.
A report in Yahoo! Sports suggested the thought around the league is Butler remains with the Heat this season.
"A far murkier dynamic is that of Jimmy Butler, who’s extension eligible in Miami," wrote Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports. "The Sixers, of course, have been in the Butler business before. He and Embiid maintained a close relationship, and Butler may have been the All-Star whom Morey most often attempted to acquire in Houston, sources said. At this juncture, however, league executives are of the mind Butler will most likely remain with the Heat."
Everything seemed harmonious between Butler and the Heat until the offseason. It took a bad turn when team president Pat Riley was critical of Butler's comments regarding the team would have defeated the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks if he were healthy.
But in the same press conference, Riley also said the Heat are comfortable with moving forward with Butler.
HIGHSMITH WANTS TO STAY IN MIAMI
Free agent forward Haywood Highsmith feels he's found a home with the Heat. He's become a rotation player after working his way up from the G League.
"I’d love to stay in Miami for sure," Highsmith said in an interview with Mike Scotto of HoopsHype. "I feel like I’ve built a great life out here. My daughter lives out here as well. If all things are close, I definitely would love to stay in Miami, but we’ll see when that time comes. I’ll still be the same person no matter how much I get paid or whatever happens. I’ll still be in the gym locked in and trying to win a championship."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com