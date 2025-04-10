Inside The Heat

Rings Or Talent? Three-Time NBA Champion Breaks It Down

Shandel Richardson

Oct 30, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of the Denver Nuggets 2023 Larry O'Brien championship trophy before the game against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of the Denver Nuggets 2023 Larry O'Brien championship trophy before the game against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oftentimes players are judged by how many championships they won.

While they are rewarding, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade says they are not the main determination of greatness. He spoke about it on a recent appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast.

"It's different times," Wade said. "It makes no sense."

Wade, a Hall of Famer, won three championships during his career. He teamed with Shaquille O'Neal in 2006 to defeat the Dallas Mavericks. Later, he was part of the LeBron James and Chris Bosh trio that won in 2012 and 2013.

Wade is fortunate to have the rings but said he played in ideal circumstances.

"It's different times when you have the opportunity because of our talent, because of our team," Wade said. "You will not walk away with a ring just because you're great. There's players that are way greater than me and they won't walk with three rings. That doesn't mean that I'm better than me because I have three rings or because another player has one or two. You've got players that have a ring that didn't do nothing to get those rings."

A ring doesn’t define great players, is Dwyane Wade right? #nba #dwyanewade #miamiheat #shannonsharpe #nbabasketball #nbahighlights #nbaedits #fyp #basketball #hoopers #ballislife #nbaplayoffs

Posted by Entirely NBA on Monday, April 7, 2025

Even though he has the titles and is considered the No. 3 shooting guard of all-time behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, he knows he doesn't belong in that category of the leagues greatest players.

"It's a different room," Wade said. "It's certain rooms I can't go in. It doesn't take nothing away from your greatness."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here