Rings Or Talent? Three-Time NBA Champion Breaks It Down
Oftentimes players are judged by how many championships they won.
While they are rewarding, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade says they are not the main determination of greatness. He spoke about it on a recent appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast.
"It's different times," Wade said. "It makes no sense."
Wade, a Hall of Famer, won three championships during his career. He teamed with Shaquille O'Neal in 2006 to defeat the Dallas Mavericks. Later, he was part of the LeBron James and Chris Bosh trio that won in 2012 and 2013.
Wade is fortunate to have the rings but said he played in ideal circumstances.
"It's different times when you have the opportunity because of our talent, because of our team," Wade said. "You will not walk away with a ring just because you're great. There's players that are way greater than me and they won't walk with three rings. That doesn't mean that I'm better than me because I have three rings or because another player has one or two. You've got players that have a ring that didn't do nothing to get those rings."
Even though he has the titles and is considered the No. 3 shooting guard of all-time behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, he knows he doesn't belong in that category of the leagues greatest players.
"It's a different room," Wade said. "It's certain rooms I can't go in. It doesn't take nothing away from your greatness."
