Rising Miami Heat Player Cracks ESPN Top 100 NBA Players
Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez, Jr., is now considered one of the NBA's top players.
ESPN released a portion of its top 100 player list on Tuesday. Jaquez is ranked as the 86th-best player. He is ranked ahead of veteran players such as Chris Paul, Al Horford and Brooke Lopez.
ESPN only released No. 51-100. The No. 11 11-50 picks are to be released on Wednesday. The Top 10 is set to be released on Thursday.
"It was a stellar rookie season for Jaquez, who immediately earned the trust of coach Erik Spoelstra. He played the most games of anyone on Miami's roster and the second-most minutes behind All-Star center Bam Adebayo," ESPN insider Tim Bontempts said. "Whether Jaquez ultimately starts or comes off the bench this season, he clearly has become a key part of Miami's present and future. It looks like a significant win for the organization to have landed him with a pick outside of the lottery."
Jaquez was the 18th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.
It does not appear Jaquez figures to be in the starting lineup to begin the season. Spoelstra seems pretty firm in his starting five of Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic. Jaquez should still see plenty of minutes off of the bench.
Jaquez played in 75 games last season. He averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Jaquez also made the 2023-2024 NBA All-Rookie Team.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.