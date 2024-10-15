Inside The Heat

Rising Miami Heat Player Cracks ESPN Top 100 NBA Players

Second-year player did not make the list as a rookie. He is ahead of some pretty big names this season.

Scott Salomon

Sep 30, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center
Sep 30, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez, Jr., is now considered one of the NBA's top players.

ESPN released a portion of its top 100 player list on Tuesday. Jaquez is ranked as the 86th-best player. He is ranked ahead of veteran players such as Chris Paul, Al Horford and Brooke Lopez.

ESPN only released No. 51-100. The No. 11 11-50 picks are to be released on Wednesday. The Top 10 is set to be released on Thursday.

"It was a stellar rookie season for Jaquez, who immediately earned the trust of coach Erik Spoelstra. He played the most games of anyone on Miami's roster and the second-most minutes behind All-Star center Bam Adebayo," ESPN insider Tim Bontempts said. "Whether Jaquez ultimately starts or comes off the bench this season, he clearly has become a key part of Miami's present and future. It looks like a significant win for the organization to have landed him with a pick outside of the lottery."

Jaquez was the 18th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

It does not appear Jaquez figures to be in the starting lineup to begin the season. Spoelstra seems pretty firm in his starting five of Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic. Jaquez should still see plenty of minutes off of the bench.

Jaquez played in 75 games last season. He averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Jaquez also made the 2023-2024 NBA All-Rookie Team.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow our coverage on Facebook.

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL