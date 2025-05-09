Share Of Miami Heat Ownership Sold To Trump Associate Josh Kushner
The Miami Heat are set to make changes this summer after a rough end to their season.
According to Puck News, venture capitalist Josh Kushner acquired a stake in the Heat. The New York Post reported the transaction was completed in 2024.
Kushner is the founder and a managing co-partner of Thrive Capital co-founder and vice chairman of Oscar Health. The 39-year old sold previously sold the shares that he had in the Memphis Grizzlies in order to make this happen.
Apparently, all parties involved, (Kushner, the Heat and the Grizzlies), declined to comment on the matter.
Kushner is the brother of Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared and the son of the soon-to-be US Ambassador to France, Charles.
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Miami Heat Predicted To Land Two-Time Finals MVP
Miami Heat Hilariously Given A New Nickname In Video Game Trailer
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Opinion: Miami Heat Should Approach Kevin Durant With Caution
After getting lapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs, the Miami Heat remain linked to All-Star players who may become available this offseason.
First on the list is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who reportedly shared mutual interest with the Heat.
On draft night, the Heat have up to three tradeable first-round picks with the ability to include pick swaps. To make a Durant trade work financially, a trade would likely include the contracts of Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson.
My take: the Heat are right to hold off on giving up a chunk of their draft capital and young players in a trade for Durant.
In his latest article outlining potential options for the Heat this summer, longtime Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson threw a bit of cold water on the Heat's potential Durant pursuit.
"The sense here is that while the Heat might again pursue Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Miami isn’t going to offer all of its first-round inventory for a 36-year-old with one year left on his contract," Jackson said. "But Houston’s interest in Durant has been overstated, according to reports. Minnesota could become a top contender for Durant if the Wolves don’t win a championship."
According to reports around the trade deadline, the Heat thought the price was too high when discussing Durant trade talks with the Suns.
Although he is still a top 15 player, the Suns don't have the leverage to ask for a haul of picks due to Durant's expiring deal. The fact he turns 37 before next season starts is also a factor. The Suns' potential return for Durant likely depends on how much other contenders are willing to offer.
The Suns made Durant available before the trade deadline around the same time the Heat were trying to trade Jimmy Butler. Apparently, there were talks with the Golden State Warriors before Durant shared his disapproval. Additionally, the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs also had interest.
My guess is the Heat will work to find a workable compromise with the Suns, a first rounder or two and a young player like Nikola Jovic or Kel'el Ware along with the aforementioned salaries to make the deal work.