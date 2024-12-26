Should Miami Heat Feel Pressure To Make Decision On Jimmy Butler?
Despite not playing on Christmas Day, the Miami Heat were among the hottest topics.
An ESPN report surfaced before the first game of Butler preferring a trade before the deadline than waiting until the offseason. It quickly became front-page news.
While some feel the Heat should react sooner than later, Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports suggests there is no rush.
Here's what Skolnick said on his podcast, "Even with what happened yesterday, even with the Shams report, because they have received no offer to this point, because they are comfortable taking this into the offseason and even losing Jimmy for a small asset in a sign-and-trade or even for nothing except for the flexibility under the apron and other cap mechanics that Jimmy Butler's contract for next year and in the future, because if he opts in, they've got to pay him next year. even if they just get that flexibility with his money going away, they are, at least from what they're putting out there, OK with that. All of that leads to this. What I was told you yesterday from the Miami, "we feel no pressure to do anything."'
Skolnick relayed the Heat are being patient because they can. No need to move too fast. The trade deadline is still a month away.
"So, in other words, all of this noise, the Shams that ruined Christmas and Hannukah and a few other holidays that people were celebrating yesterday, it did not move the Heat," Skolnick said.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich