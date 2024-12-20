Should Miami Heat Have Concerns About Kevin Love's Age?
Age catches up with all of us at one point or another, and Kevin Love is no different.
Through 14 games, Love averages 6.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 36.9 percent shooting and 36.7 percent from three-point range.
The 36-year-old has had a rocky and inconsistent start to his 17th NBA season. His athleticism is all but gone, but the championship veteran is a clever and crafty veteran who uses his size well. Unfortunately, this has led to a few games where he has shown his value offensively. In the games he’s played thus far, he averages 2.5 attempts on two-point shots and 3.5 from three-point range. In games when his perimeter shot is not falling, Love’s offense is replaceable and potentially worth using other options on the team.
His defense on most nights is even worse. During the season, he is averaging 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks. These numbers were not much better in his previous seasons with the Miami Heat, but he was much more mobile and able to switch onto most big men for several possessions and hold up reasonably well. Now, he nearly gets scored on every possession and cannot defend post-up attempts from anybody.
Love is playing 11.8 minutes a game and only has one game within the last eight, where he’s played at least 15 minutes. It looks more likely the Heat’s first-round pick, Kel’el Ware, will deserve those minutes as the season progresses. Ware has dominated in the G-League, averaging 18.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 55.2 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. Best of all, Ware is averaging 3.5 blocks per game.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.