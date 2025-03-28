Should Miami Heat Have Concerns Of Making Play-In Tournament?
The Miami Heat's potential sixth consecutive playoff appearance is in real jeopardy.
The Heat are having an identity crisis. After moving on from Jimmy Butler at last month's trade deadline, the Heat are in an interesting position as a franchise. The team is not good enough to be a true contender in the Eastern Conference but their roster is more talented than those at the bottom of the conference. Sitting in mediocrity is not something the Heat faithful expect from this franchise that was just in the NBA Finals two seasons ago.
The Miami Heat should be a bit concerned about making the Play-In tournament according to Bleacher Report.
"With most teams in the East already establishing themselves as a playoff team or a tanker, the Miami Heat are the one franchise in at least a little danger of falling out of the play-in tournament," the article wrote. "...this is a team in real jeopardy of missing the playoffs for the first time in six years. In doing so, Miami would keep its first-round pick in 2025, yet it would make its 2026 selection unprotected while being owed to (who else?) the Thunder."
The Heat are the No. 10 seed in the East with a 32-41 record, the lowest projected seed in the Play-In tournament. They have a six-game lead over the No. 11 Toronto Raptors. With nine games left this season, the Heat need a spark to make some run in this year's playoffs. If not, it may be time to look ahead to the offseason.
HEAT PURSUING WILLIAMSON?
Zion Williamson's tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans could come to an end this offseason.
The 2019 No. 1 overall pick out of Duke entered the league with high expectations. The Pelicans are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference this season. Many expect the team to be sellers this offseason after parting with veteran Brandon Ingram at last month's trade deadline.
The Miami Heat could be a team interested in the 25-year-old according to Bleacher Report.
"The Jimmy Butler-less Heat seem primed for a shakeup, and president Pat Riley seldom misses an opportunity to chase a distressed asset," the article wrote. "Williamson should easily meet that definition. Even if this run has helped restore some value, he won't cost nearly as much as a player of his caliber normally would. He won't hit even the 40-game mark, which he has failed to clear in four of his six seasons."
This season, the Heat saw a breakout from Tyler Herro. Herro was in the same draft class as Williamson. The two would be building blocks for a new era of Miami Heat basketball post-Butler. Along with Bam Adebayo, the Heat could become prime contenders in the Eastern Conference over the next few seasons.
Williamson has been the subject of concerns over his weight, injuries and motivation on the court but his performance this season shut down some questions. This season, Williamson is averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 56.7 percent from the field. He is under contract through 2028.
HEAT ADD MARCH MADNESS STARS IN LATEST MOCK DRAFT
The Miami Heat are on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Golden State Warriors Tuesday.
However, with the team's well-below .500 record, it may be time to look towards the draft. The Heat are projected to hold two first-round draft picks. One of them is from the blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal via the Warriors. The other is a lottery-protected pick that could go to the Oklahoma City Thunder but as of today, it looks likely the Heat will hold onto that pick.
At No. 8, Bleacher Report predicts the Heat select Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson. Richardson, the son of former NBA veteran Jason Richardson, has helped lead the Spartans to a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
"It's also become clearer by the month that he offers more creativity than the early numbers suggest," the article wrote. "While he's been incredibly efficient off the ball, he's also been one of the nation's most efficient ball-screen scorers thanks to his feel on drives, elite finishing and 49.1 percent pull-up shooting.
At No. 21 with the Warriors pick, the Heat are projected to select Colorado State Rams forward Nique Clifford. Clifford led the Rams to an appearance in the Round of 32 after an upset over No. 5 seed Memphis before losing a heartbreaker to No. 4 seed Maryland.
"Clifford had come off as a prospect to watch this season based on his ability to play a Swiss Army knife role by finishing plays, passing, defending different spots and making enough open threes," the article wrote. "But he quickly turned into a top-option skill player who can get his own shot or serve as the offense's playmaker."
Both players will presumably enter the draft this summer. Richardson, 19, has played well enough to become a lottery pick. Clifford, 23, has been a college star since 2020. Both players could become integral pieces to a Miami Heat rotation.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
