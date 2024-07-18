Should The Miami Heat Reconsider Trading Star Jimmy Butler?
Star Jimmy Butler is the key to the Miami Heat competing for a championship in the near future, but retaining him long-term may not be in their best interest.
Butler, who hits unrestricted free agency next offseason, will seek a maximum contract extension. If things go sideways for the Heat in the upcoming season, the veteran forward could head elsewhere.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz recently shared his belief that the Heat will regret not trading Butler this offseason.
"As good as the past five years have gone for both Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat," Swartz wrote. "The franchise is making a mistake by not trading the All-Star forward this summer."
Moving on Butler would allow the Heat's young core of Bam Adebayo (27), Tyler Herro (24), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (23), Nikola Jovic (21), and Kel'el Ware (20) to evolve together. Miami's front office could receive strong draft capital in return for the 34-year-old from a team such as the New Orleans Pelicans or Memphis Grizzlies.
"Miami should be extremely wary of Butler's future, especially since he'll be 35 by the start of the season and hasn't played more than 65 games since he was with the Chicago Bulls in 2016-17," Swartz wrote. "Butler could also leave as an unrestricted free agent next summer."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
