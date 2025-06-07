Should The Miami Heat Select 'Jimmy Butler 2.0' In The NBA Draft?
In today's NBA, success hinges on having a versatile guard who can impact both ends of the court.
After Jimmy Butler's departure to the Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat now face a void at the two-way guard position. Although Miami retains Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell, it appears they may have reached their ceiling in terms of what they can contribute to the team.
The Heat will now try to find another solution in this year's Draft to help fill the void the six-time All-Star left. Miami recently conducted pre-draft workouts with the likes of Marcus Williams (San Francisco), Jamir Watkins (Florida State), Zeke Mayo (Kansas), and Money Williams (Montana).
Williams and Watkins are the most intriguing prospects from the recent workouts.
Watkins totaled 18.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in 32 games during his senior season at Florida State. The 6-foot-7 and 210-pound guard made a great impression during an NBA Draft Combine scrimmage where he posted 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, and five steals.
Social media users even suggest he has a playing style similar to Butler's, with some referring to Watkins as "Jimmy Butler 2.0."
At San Francisco, Williams started in all 31 games for the Dons in his senior season, averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.4 percent from 3-point range. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound guard could benefit from the spacing that the NBA provides compared to college basketball.
The Heat are looking for a diamond in the rough late in this year's draft, and these two prospects could be suitable options.
