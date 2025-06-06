Dwyane Wade Has Every Reason To Avoid Doubting A Rick Carlisle Coached Team
Behind the Indiana Pacers' high-powered and ultimate team-based offense has been led by Rick Carlisle, who has instilled a never-quit attitude throughout the entire roster.
On the WY Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade explains how Carlisle’s experience and trust in his guys have allowed the team to remain confident as underdogs in every series.
“The one thing I have realized with the Pacers throughout these entire playoffs is that they have felt like they’re the better team in each series so far,” Wade said. “You can see it, like we talked about. Their swagger when they played Cleveland, you can see that they thought they were better than them. It’s coming off very confident, and a lot of that is built from the sideline, your leaders.”
“When you look at Rick Carlisle, that’s what you see,” Wade continued. “You see a confident coach over there, who seems in control most of the time. And you’re watching his team take on that identity. I just feel like whatever that coaching staff has done for this team over the last few years, the confidence they have pumped into them, you could see that.”
Carlisle is no stranger to being the underdog in the playoffs. He led the Dallas Mavericks past the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals. He will try to complete another championship run, as even bigger underdogs with the Pacers than with the Mavericks.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Udonis Haslem, Mike Miller Confident In Aggressive Miami Heat Offseason
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Going Against Narratives In NBA Finals Pick
Miami Heat Expected To Bolster Future Backcourt Depth In Latest NBA Mock Draft