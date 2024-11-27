Social Media Finds NFL Tight End Lookalike For Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler apparently has a new lookalike.
Social media compared him to New York Giants tight end Jordan Murray. It began when footage surfaced of Murray during Sunday's to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here's the video:
ROOKIE BACK IN THE ROTATION
At long last, Heat rookie Kel’el Ware returned to the court for extended action Tuesday night.
Suffice to say, coach Erik Spoelstra liked what he saw—and that could bode well for Ware.
Ware played nine minutes in Tuesday’s 106-103 loss to the Bucks, his most since Nov. 12. He scored two points, grabbed three rebounds, and had an assist off the bench.
Ware earned increased action after Kevin Love left with back spasms.
Spoelstra praised Ware and fellow rookie Pelle Larsson after the game. Larsson recorded eight points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal over 22 minutes.
“I like both of their processes right now,” Spoelstra said. “They’ve committed to all of the player development.”
Spoelstra noted Ware is proving himself "behind the scenes" while Larsson has showcased his skill set on the court.
BAM PRAISES TERRY ROZIER
Heat guard Terry Rozier may have a new role, and Bam Adebayo likes what he’s seen thus far.
After spending the season’s first month starting at point guard, Rozier came off the bench Tuesday night. He scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting over 20 minutes in the 109-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tuesday marked Rozier’s return to the court following a two-game absence with a foot injury. Rozier hadn’t come off the bench for the Heat since last January.
Whether it was the new role or simply a strong night, Tuesday was Rozier’s best shooting performance in weeks. The 17 points were his most since a 15-point outing Nov. 11.
“He’s doing what he usually does,” Adebayo said. “He’s being Terry, he’s being himself. He’s playing basketball. That’s what happens when you see the ball go in a couple times.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
