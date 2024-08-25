Social Media Post Causes Fans To Again Speculate Bam Adebayo-A'ja Wilson Dating Rumors
It seemed like nothing more than just an innocent post on social media.
On Sunday, Miami heat center Bam Adebayo posted this on X: "Keep building today" followed with a brick emoji by brick emoji.
No big deal, right?
Not if you've followed the rumors of Adebayo dating Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Many fans suggested Adebayo was responding to a post made by Wilson a few minutes. Wilson had 20 points and 18 rebounds in a win over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. But Wilson shot 8 of 28 from the field, causing her to criticize herself on X.
She wrote, "Could've built a house with my bricks today but WONT HE DO IT on this lovely Sunday afternoon."
Fans quickly assumed the posts were related, creating more speculation of a relationship between the two stars. It has circulated the Internet for the past few months.
This is the just latest in the rumor mill but neither Adebayo or Wilson have acknowledged or commented on anything. They were spotted having dinner in Paris during the Olympics. For all we know, they could just likely be good friends who play the same sport.
It's been a busy summer for Adebayo. After helping Team USA to the gold medal earlier this month, he celebrated by throwing out the first pitch at Sunday's Miami Marlins game.
