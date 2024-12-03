Social Media Rips Miami Heat All-Star After Latest Loss to Boston Celtics
Miami Heat fans are understandably unhappy after another loss, this time to the Boston Celtics.
If social media is any indicator of things, Heat fans aren’t just unhappy with center Bam Adebayo. They’re flat-out livid with the All-Star big man.
X (formerly Twitter) users torched Adebayo following Monday’s 108-89 loss. Although he scored 15 points, Adebayo only made six of his 18 shots. He also recorded eight rebounds and five assists.
Miami fell to 9-10 with the loss.
“The Miami Heat are NOT a good basketball team,” X user @spoburnerr wrote. “The roster fit is clunky, Jimmy Butler’s prime is past him, Bam Adebayo has regressed offensively, Tyler Herro’s scoring is just empty calories, and this team is mediocre and inconsistent.”
Adebayo entered the break 2 of 10 from the field. He missed both three-point attempts in the first half.
Adebayo averages 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. However, his 41.9 shooting percentage is easily the worst of his career.
“Heat Nation, have we been bamboozled into another Hassan Whiteside max contract situation?” one user asked.
Another X user mocked Adebayo’s poor shooting skills, sharing a video of someone missing an easy dunk on a short hoop.
An X user joked Adebayo—who is under contract through the 2017-28 season—won’t be in the NBA much longer.
“Bam Adebayo you are a shanghai shark,” @kodaksdeadflies wrote.
