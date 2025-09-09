Sophomore Jump Next for Pelle Larsson After Busy Off-Season?: Brady's Take
Being the lead man in Las Vegas for the Miami Heat's summer league squad was the tip of the iceberg in Pelle Larsson's prep for his sophomore NBA season.
The primary on-ball option put up 15.5 points a game while distributing 4 assists and grabbing close to 4 rebounds. Confidence was growing, the shot coming into form, and the relentlessness to attack downhill jumped out to anyone observing.
Yet he didn't stop there. Larsson followed that up by participating in EuroBasket for Sweden, where he averaged just under 20 points a game across four games. That run came to a close on Saturday in a loss to Turkey, where his 15 points on 6 of 13 shooting wasn't enough to squeak out a win.
Once again as the team's number one option, he led Sweden to their first ever men's Round of 16.
The question after a very active off-season for the Heat's promising second year player becomes if this high on-ball usage trend flows right into training camp and regular season. Larsson is a player that became extremely high impact under Erik Spoelstra in his rookie season, due to his physical defense and high level off-ball play.
With the loss of Haywood Highsmith, after being dealt to the Brooklyn Nets this off-season, his spot in the rotation is clear and the need for his defense even clearer. Yet that doesn't mean he will be put on an offensive leash. Coach Spoelstra was courtside in both Vegas and EuroBasket to see his recent second round pick continue to evolve, and it seems like he's ready to lean into it.
Larsson has never been afraid of the moment. Summer League, playoffs, playing for his country, not back down from some of the league's biggest stars. And it doesn't feel he's going to start now.