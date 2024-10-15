Inside The Heat

Sports Media Insider Thinks ESPN Could Add Dwyane Wade To NBA Broadcast Team

Shandel Richardson

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Dwayne Wade and Noah Eagle during men's basketball bronze medal game between Serbia and Germany during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dwyane Wade has proven he can handle a job in the broadcast booth.

He could receive an even bigger role this season. According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, ESPN could have its eye on Wade to join their NBA team in some capacity this season.

"In terms of their No. 1 team, I think they're waiting until around Christmas, maybe the turn of the year if they're going to add someone to Mike Breen and Doris Burke," Marchand said in a video posted on his X page. "I still think they're looking outside. Dwyane Wade is a possibility, more for studio. They have some interest in him even though I don't think it's that far down the road yet."

The move makes sense for a couple of reasons. Wade has already worked with ESPN since his retirement. He handled himself well in those situations. Last summer Wade was the lead announcer for the Olympics in Paris. He drew some criticism but it was mostly praise.

Wade had plenty media opportunities after retiring in 2019. He also hosts a successful podcast. If ESPN chooses Wade, he becomes the second former Heat player to make a splash on the network. Udonis Haslem also made several appearances on a variety of ESPN programs the past few months.

Both Wade and Haslem have flourished in the roles after their playing days ended.

