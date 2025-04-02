Stephen A. Smith Credits Dwyane Wade For LeBron Achieving "Pure Greatness"
When LeBron James made the decision to join the Miami Heat in 2010, the narrative around the then two-time MVP changed.
The same can be said for Dwyane Wade.
Wade famously deferred to James to optimize their dynamic on the court on the way to two championships.
Nowadays, the conversation is often about how Wade's career compares to James Harden. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, addressing this debate, responded to Wade's suggestion that he can't access the same "floor" as some of the other all-time great players.
"LeBron hadn't tapped into his pure greatness until he paired with Dwyane Wade," Smith said on First Take. "For the purposes of this discussion, as it pertains to James Harden, fellas, against Dwyane Wade, there's no question that the rings matter."
Wade spoke about the Harden comparison on his podcast, 'The Why With Dwyane Wade.' "When I look at the game, I look at who has an access key to get to the 30th floor, okay? So the 30th floor access key, in winning, I can't go to 30. Bill Russell's up there. Jordan up there. I may be on floor 25 but I ain't at floor 30," Wade said. "So if you have not won a ring, It doesn't mean you're not colder than somebody who won a ring. You just don't have access to go to the ring floors."
Smith disagreed with Wade's humility.
"My brother. I'm getting sick and tired of you diminishing who the hell you are. You ain't no 25th floor. You're the 30th floor. That's a three-time champion there we're talking about with Dwyane Wade. That's a guy that recruited LeBron James. That's a guy that sacrificed a lot of his game to facilitate LeBron James being who he is," Smith said. "He's elevated the profile of Pat Riley, who is a winner as a coach and as an executive and as a player. He elevated that man. He elevated Miami. He elevated LeBron James."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket