Stephen Curry Comparisons Arise For Miami Heat's Patty Mills In Olympics
Australian guard Patty Mills played a minor role for the Miami Heat last season, but the 2024 Paris Olympics are proving he's still got it.
Mills was one of the leaders of the charge in Australia's 92-80 win over Spain on Saturday. He finished the day with 19 points, two assists, and two steals on 6 of 12 shooting. Chicago Bulls' Josh Giddey and Houston Rockets' Jock Landale also showcased well, combining for 37 points on strong efficiency.
The Heat guard's play on the international stage is elevated so much, it led to a comedic comparison to Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. The picture showed Mills in a Heat jersey with the caption "NBA Patty Mills" beside a photo of Curry labeled "International Patty Mills."
Mills remains an unrestricted free agent, but the Heat could swipe him up on a veteran minimum contract. His strong performances at the Olympics could create a stronger market for him among championship contenders.
Here's a look at how Heat center Bam Adebayo performed in Team USA's game against Serbia:
Adebayo played a meaningful role in the USA's 110-84 victory over Serbia in the preliminary round.
He scored four points off the bench, with two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. His main contribution came on defense after replacing an ineffective Joel Embiid in the first half.
Once in the game, Adebayo defended Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. It was a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals when the Heat faced the Nuggets. Adebayo played tough defense but Jokic still managed 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds.
The Heat's big man scored one of his two baskets on a jumper over Heat teammate Nikola Jovic. There were also times when Adebayo played the power forward position alongside Anthony Davis, who also rotated between forward and center.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
