Takeaways From Miami Heat's Buzzer-Beating Loss Against Memphis Grizzlies
The Miami Heat's win streak ended at six Thursday losing 110-108 to the Memphis Grizzlies at Kaseya Center.
The Heat (42-35) are 1.5 games behind the No. 8 and a half game ahead of No. 10 with five games left.
Here are the takeaways from the game:
Should they have guarded Ja Morant that way on the last play?
For most, the lasting image from this game is Grizzlies' two-time All-Star Ja Morant's winning buzzer-beater. With the game tied, the Heat put out a lineup featuring all of their best available defenders.
"We're at our best when we're active, not just leaving a guy on an island," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We feel fully comfortable with Kel-el guarding a lot of different kinds of players, especially in an iso situation, but not on an island. That's probably the biggest takeaway. We had opportunities late to really bring a second guy there, just didn't do it."
Heat guard Tyler Herro also felt they could've done more to help out their rookie: "I thought we could have been a little bit more disruptive, with shrinks and like stabbing at the ball and different things like that."
Missed opportunities
The Heat blew any chance at controlling the game by missing out on high-percentage looks.
They converted on just five of 17 layups The Heat finished with a 23rd percentile ranked offensive rating in the halfcourt due in part to their dreadful finishing performance.
Winning the possession battle doesn't matter so much if the defense is inconsistent
Despite missing so many easy looks, the Heat stayed competitive by taking 10 more total shots. The Heat's 15 offensive rebounds helped. They also forced 18 turnovers.
