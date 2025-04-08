Takeaways From Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Without Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic, the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-105 Monday, moving to 36-43 for the season.
The Heat remain the 10 seed in the East, half a game behind the ninth seed and 1.5 games behind the eighth seed, with three games remaining.
Here are some of my main takeaways from the game:
Finding offensive balance
The Heat finished the game with a 123 overall ORtg, with six players scoring in double figures. On top of Tyler Herro doing his thing (20 points), Duncan Robinson scored 21 points in 25 minutes. With Robinson on the floor last night, the Heat scored 138 points per 100 possessions. With him off the court, their offensive rating was just 108.
Additionally, Kel'el Ware finished with 19 points and 17 rebounds. Pelle Larsson scored 12 points in the first half and finished with three steals. Kyle Anderson finished with eight points, eight rebounds and six assists. With him on the floor the Heat outscored the Sixers by 49 points per 100 possessions. With him off the court, they were outscored b 18 points per 100 possessions. Davion Mitchell finished with 12 points and nine assists, with just one turnover. When he played, the Heat outscored their opponents by 40 points per 100 possessions.
Shutting the door
The Heat held the Sixers to just 22 points in the fourth quarter while they scored 36. The Sixers finished the final quarter with a 100 offensive rating to the Heat's 154. In the halfcourt, the Heat converted on 59 percent of their shots to the Sixers' 42 percent, (Sixers finished the game shooting 39 percent in the halfcourt).
"We really had to work the game and thenm you know, it happened," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "You know, we're just working the game, working the game, and going to the fourth tied and had our best defensive quarter. That led us into some great energy going down the other end. It was an offensive explosion as well, a mini explosion, but that was great to see us respond that way in the fourth."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket