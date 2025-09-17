The One Element of Andrew Wiggins' Game To Watch For This Season
The name Andrew Wiggins was connected to the Miami Heat for a good portion of time throughout the 2024-2025 season, as it was rumored as a potential trade possibility following the actions of Jimmy Butler back in Miami.
That rumor became a reality after Wiggins landed in Miami prior to the deadline. Fast forward a bit more to present day, and Wiggins and the Heat are connected in trade discussions again for a different reason.
All eyes lay on the availability and fit for him this season offensively next to Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Bam Adebayo. Wiggins suited up in 17 of his 31 games with the Heat, averaging 19 points a night on 46% shooting.
With that said, the efficiency and scoring was never in question. His aggression, on the other hand, had to be pushed by the coaching staff at many points along the way.
That includes the part of his game that I believe will be one of the most crucial elements of his offensive role this season: getting downhill and generating trips to the free throw line.
As Coach Spoelstra noted last season, it's not just that they want to see him showcase this stuff more often, they legitimately need him to do it to make the other offensive counterparts slot right into the correct areas.
Wiggins actually ended up getting to the line 4.6 times a night in his 17 game stretch last season with the Heat, which would be his highest mark since the 2019-2020 season in which he landed in Golden State after being traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Heat don't need Andrew Wiggins to be Jimmy Butler when it comes to bulldozing to the rim for constant relief points at the charity stripe. But what they do need is for him to be Andrew Wiggins. The consistent and aggressive slashing version that was selected first overall in the 2014 NBA draft.
The three point opportunities will be there as a constant catch and shoot corner threat as Herro and Powell will demand most of the perimeter attention. But Coach Spoelstra and company don't want Wiggins being a simple 3&D guy.
They need the attacker. They need the pace setter. They need that altering skill-set that he so obviously can bring to this roster.
With two guys, in Herro and Powell, who constantly keep their foot on the gas when it comes to their offensive games, you need that guy who can pump the brakes and slow things down at times to keep your team in check. The Heat will be looking at Wiggins to be that guy with his hand on the emergency brake.