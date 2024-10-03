The Three Biggest Checkmarks For Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez In Year No. 2
Miami Heat second-year forward Jaime Jaquez is primed to have a big season.
After having a solid rookie year, he faces three challenges. Here's a look at them:
IS JAQUEZ READY TO LEAD THE SECOND UNIT
Being the leader of the second unit is a heavy load for some second-year players but not Jaquez.
After playing four years at UCLA, he is ready for this role.
"I had a lot of fun coming off the bench," Jaquez said at Monday's media day. "... It was a very good role for me. Wherever coach thinks I fit best, that's where I'm going to go. That's what I am going to try to excel at."
The 6-foot-6 forward is willing to do whatever it takes to win. Whether it means starting or coming off the bench, he is trusting coach Erik Spoelstra. The young star has the mentality of wanting to excel in any role. He has to lead the bench.
CAN JAQUEZ BECOME A CALEB MARTIN FILL-IN?
The loss of Caleb Martin is huge but it means more opportunity for Jaquez.
The hope is Jaquez fills that void of intangibles player. Martin could score from the arc and off the dribble. While Jaquez has proven he can get to the rim, he needs to become a better 3-point shooter. The fact third-year forward Nikola Jovic is also helping replace Martin should make lessen the load for Jaquez.
HOW WILL JAQUEZ HANDLE BEING ON THE SCOUTING REPORT?
Last season Jaquez caught teams off guard. As the No. 18 pick, he wasn't expected to contribute as much.
He surprised most, so teams are going to have schemes for Jaquez.
"I spent a lot of time in the film room (this summer) being able to see defensive schemes and game-plans...even for teams playing against myself and for other assets on our team," Jaquez said. "It's really crucial and I'm excited to put that all into this second season."
