TNT's Charles Barkley Comes To Erik Spoelstra's Defense After Timeout Mistake

Shandel Richardson

Nov 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra took criticism from fans on social media but he had the support of TNT's "Inside The NBA" crew.

Charles Barkley was among the first to defend Spoelstra for calling a timeout he did not have late in overtime Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons. The result was a technical foul that allowed the Pistons to win at the free throw line in the first game of the NBA Cup.

While Barkley acknowledged the mishap, he was more concerned with the Heat allowing the Pistons to tie it on a backdoor alley-oop the previous possession while inbounding with 1.8 seconds left.


"[Spoelstra] was so pissed off because it can't happen with 1.8 seconds to go," Barkley said. "That can't happen. You cannot give a dunk up with less than two seconds to go, so he was emotional. I love me some Spo. He made a mistake, no big deal. He made more good ones than bad ones. How the hell y'all give up a dunk with less than two seconds to go?

The mistake was more surprising than anything. Spoelstra even owned up to it in the postgame.

"Things that make you go, `Hmmm," TNT's Ernie Johnson said. "Erik Spoelstra making a mistake like that, but he wore it after the game."

The crew still showed love for Spoelstra.

"He arguably is a top 10 coach of all time," co-host Kenny Smith said.

